Too cold for Ice Breaker Trophy

The racing season at Bexhill Sailing Club started on Saturday, March 15 with the aptly named Ice Breaker Trophy race, the first in our Spring Series, but it was so cold and breezy that it didn't happen!

However, the planned seaworthiness test of the new RIB (safety boat) engine went ahead as planned.

Taking advantage of the RIB being launched, we did have one brave sailor launch her boat. Cadet Hannah B. went for a freesail, showing the crowd of more experienced sailors on the beach just how it should be done... well done Hannah!

The Sunday race, Spring Series 2, sadly didn't launch either. A little too much wind again, although much sunnier.

Crossing fingers for calmer seas next weekend as the Spring Series continues.

Our full 2025 racing schedule can be found at https://www.bexhillsailing.club/sailing/