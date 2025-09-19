Plumpton Racecourse bursts back into action on Sunday (September 21) with a spectacular Season Opener – a day of thrilling jump racing, family entertainment and a one-off sporting stunt that hands the baton from summer cricket to winter racing.

The cricket season may be ending but sports lovers don’t need to worry, as the sporting glory passes seamlessly to an action-packed schedule of jump horse racing. Sussex cricketers played their final home four day game this week but now Plumpton Racecourse is saddling up for a new season of National Hunt racing.

And to celebrate, Plumpton is staging a unique sporting showdown.

To kick things off in true Plumpton style, England fast bowler Tymal Mills – Sussex Sharks legend, World Cup winner and one of the most exciting T20 players on the planet – will go head-to-head with former professional Grade 1 and 15-time Plumpton winning jockey Niall Houlihan in an Equicizer showdown at the course before the racing begins.

It’s the ultimate test of balance, stamina and strength with Mills aiming to prove his cricketing fitness can match the athleticism of the former professional jockey. The Equicizer – a mechanical racehorse used by jockeys to build strength and race fitness – gives Mills the chance to prove that he’s more than just pace on the pitch.

Expect a highly competitive match up as both athletes’ times are recorded, with the bowler determined to push the jockey all the way.

Mills said: “Summer’s over, the baton’s been passed and now it’s racing’s turn to shine. I’ve bowled against some of the best batters in the world but now I’m ready to show I’ve got the horsepower to take on racing’s finest. I may not be a jockey, but I’ve got the engine and I’m ready to show how cricket fitness can match racing fitness. You might expect the jockey to win at their own game but make no assumptions!”

Houlihan said: “Cricket might have the crowds in the summer, but jump racing is where the real stamina test begins. The Equicizer is every jockey’s bread and butter, so I’m hoping I’ll have the upper hand – but I know Tymal’s a serious athlete and he won’t go down without a fight. It’ll be great fun to kick off Plumpton’s new season with a proper sporting showdown.”

Are you brave enough to take on the professionals?

There will be prizes for members of the public who take on the Equicizer themselves throughout the afternoon.

A proper Sussex Sunday

As well as a competitive racing card, there are plenty of family attractions including a Nerf Arena, Zorb Balls, a trampolining display and of course fans have the chance to try out the Equicizer for themselves.

This season, Plumpton is proud to announce an exciting collaboration with some of the finest food and drink suppliers in the community: Harveys Brewery, the oldest independent brewery in Sussex, whose beer will be available throughout the grounds; Henners English Wine, which produces award-winning English sparkling wine, plus delicious award-winning food from caterers Kalm Kitchen.

Plumpton Racecourse CEO Craig Staddon said: “We’re so excited to launch the season with something truly different. Plumpton has always been about bringing people together and this event captures the fun, energy and community spirit that makes us such a special place. With Harvey’s, Henners and Kalm Kitchen joining us, it’s a real celebration of Sussex. It’s going to be an amazing day of racing, sportsmanship, entertainment and local flavour – the perfect way to start the new season.”

Plumpton is known as one of racing’s hidden gems: small but mighty, with an intimate atmosphere and unbeatable views that put fans closer to the action than almost anywhere else.

With advance tickets offering 15% savings until Friday 19 September, kids going free and additional discounts for groups, it’s a great-value family day out.

For more information and to book: https://www.plumptonracecourse.co.uk/