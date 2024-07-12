Top triathletes bid for honours in Eastbourne this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A total of nearly 700 athletes will take on the British national middle distance championships and iconic long distance triathlon in Eastbourne on Sunday (July 14).

From the organisers of the multi-award-winning Eastbourne Triathlon, this long distance triathlon returns featuring the British middle distance (90km) triathlon championships.

Alongside this there will also be a full (180km) distance 180km triathlon, full and middle distance aquabike, a 1.9k swim, a 3.8km swim and a marathon.

The action starts with an iconic jump from the end of Eastbourne's historic pier to begin the swim, followed by a fast and mostly flat cycle course taking in Beachy Head, finishing with a new run route for 2024, still along the beautiful Eastbourne seafront but now even faster with less than 100m of elevation.

There's top triathlon action in Eastbourne on Sunday | Picture submitted

Participants will experience the beauty of the South Downs, with IronBourne having been described by competitors as a must-do 'bucket list' event.

Dale Anderton, Director of Operations at TriBourne Multisport Events, said: “If you can’t race how about coming down to support the athletes or even better volunteer?

"We are also calling for volunteers before, during or after any of our events and we will give you £25 credit for each four hours, a race shirt, a TriBourne water bottle and a hot meal.

"But most of all you will also have our athletes’ eternal thanks!

"Please contact [email protected] if you can help out in any way.”

After this event, TriBourne will be hosting Brighton and Hove Triathlon on September 1, which they say is the biggest closed road triathlon in the south-east and caters for the whole family with athletes aged up to 83 competing. The event already has 1,000 entrants and is set to sell out – see www.brightonandhovetriathlon.com/