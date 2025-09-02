Tough Mudder London South returns at stunning West Sussex estate

Tough Mudder London South is back this September in West Sussex – and it’s bringing the full force of legendary obstacles, wild terrain, and team-fuelled madness to mark the final Tough Mudder UK event of the year.

The UK’s dirtiest weekend is back on September 20 and 21 at Holmbush Estate – and this is your last chance to get muddy in 2025.

Whether you're facing fears on Electroshock Therapy, belly-flopping through Mud Mile, or pushing past limits on Everest, London South brings back the world-famous obstacles that define the Tough Mudder experience, alongside the unshakable camaraderie that turns teammates into legends.

Set against a backdrop of the breathtaking Holmbush Estate with its winding woodland trails, and rolling countryside, the South West course is a true crowd-pleaser.

Combining epic views with all the brutal, belly-laughing chaos the Tough Mudder experience is known for.

Expect to tackle signature challenges like Mud Mile and Kiss of Mud, where thick natural clay and purpose-built pits ensure you’re more than earning your stripes.

Plus, the estate’s natural features lend themselves perfectly to mud slides, water crossings, fallen logs, and all the messy madness in between.

This isn’t a race. There’s no podium. No stopwatch. Just mud thicker than a pint of stout, obstacles that don’t quit, and an atmosphere that’ll remind you why you signed up in the first place.

What’s on offer:

5k – Fast, fun and absolutely filthy. With 12+ obstacles over 5K of rough terrain, it’s the perfect intro to the madness.

15k = Go full send on the original challenge. Twenty obstacles over unforgiving countryside that’ll leave you muddy, buzzing and proud.

Matthew Brooke, managing director of Tough Mudder UK, said: “London South is always one of our most iconic weekends, and as the final UK event of the year, it’s where we pull out all the stops.

“It’s not just about the obstacles – it’s about the people, the atmosphere, and finishing the season on an absolute high.

“If you’ve been putting it off, now’s the time to dive in.”

Each finisher will earn the ultimate badge of honour – a limited-edition headband, custom medal, exclusive Tough Mudder tee, keychain, and that post-race high that only a Mudder understands.

And the good vibes don’t stop at the finish line. Mudder Village will be buzzing with live music, street food, sponsor activations, and enough muddy high-fives to last you through winter.

Secure your spot now and be part of the ultimate Tough Mudder experience.

Visit https://toughmudder.co.uk/events/london-south/ for tickets and more information.