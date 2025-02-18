Track, field, road and cross country success for HY athletes

In a busy week for HY Athletic Club, athletes have been successful in a variety of disciplines, with many personal bests achieved.

The Headcorn half marathon drew more than 10 HY club members. Once out of Headcorn village, the runners progress through Smarden Bell, Egerton Forstal and then Southernden before sprinting back into Headcorn.

This is a fast and mostly flat course with some mild undulations, attracting 369 runners this year.

Stuart Piper smashed the course in 1:22.34 coming in 8th position and 3rd in his age category. David Mayes was hot on his heels with 1:25.48 coming in 19th position.

At the Headcorn Half Marathon are, from left, Scott Richford, David Mayes, Lisa Buchanan, Ben Jones, Nicky Stiles, Sonnii Pine, Chris Castleman and Benji Symes

Nicky Stiles was next with a PB of 1:29.48 in 39th, Dan Isted followed with 1:31.58 in 48th. Benji Symes finished in 58th in 1:35.54 and Benjamin Jones smashed his PB by 10 minutes with a time of 1:35.59 coming in 60th.

Scott Richford shone through with 1:37.03 in 68th place. Sonnii Pine gained a new PB with an excellent time of 1:41.02 coming in as 6th female and 89th in the field.

Chris Castleman flew across the line in 138th with 1:47.36. Lisa Buchanan was aiming for a sub two-hour half marathon, her consistent marathon training certainly paid off, with a huge PB in 1:51.16, 26th female and 165th place.

Jason Johnstone was the final HY athlete, he is also marathon training, completing the course in a very strong 2:07.20, securing 268th place.

Steve Gates leading at Whitbread Hollow

Isabella Buchanan travelled to Lee Valley competing in her first indoor track meet at the Ayo Falola Invitational. This is an invite only event against some of the very best who came from far and wide to compete over a one-mile distance, eight laps of the indoor track.

Sitting no higher than 2nd or 3rd position for the majority of the race and staying as relaxed as you can at that speed and effort level, it all came down to the bell lap where she moved up alongside the leader.

With 100m remaining and going into the final bend at 50m out, she kicked hard going on the outside to dip at the line to claim victory in 4.55.64. An outstanding performance from Isabella on her indoor debut.

Whitbread Hollow was the setting for a East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League fixture, a chilly and windy setting for the league's fourth match.

Ellen Gates was HY's sole junior competitor, completing a route of just over 3km in 16.26 achieving 1st place in the U15 category.

In the main race Steve Gates cemented his dominance achieving his third win in four league races so far – with this result he will finish the season on maximum points.

Steve's strong performance saw him finish over a minute ahead of the field, a fantastic performance completing the 8km route in just 29:05. Joining Steve from HY AC were Matt Harmer, 114th in 40:53, and Jacqualine Patton, 263rd in 56.45.

Hammer thrower Kitti Melani Szabo-Papp (U17) competed in the Basingstoke winter throws open meeting. Kitti achieved a new personal best of 42.25m, taking the win for the ladies in the 3kg category, a PB of over two metres – definitely one to watch in the future.