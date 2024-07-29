Transforming Lives: Fat Face Foundation supports CACT's 2024 Young Helms keelboat sailing programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobnor Activities Centre Trust (CACT) are delighted to announce that Fat Face Foundation are supporting the 2024 CACT Young Helms keelboat sailing programme.

This initiative aims to transform the lives of some of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged young adults in our local community, many of whom face barriers of limited opportunity, isolation due to social deprivation, mental health challenges and physical or learning disabilities.

The programme’s goal is to remove these barriers, empowering participants to improve their self-esteem, build resilience and positively shape their futures.

The Young Helms programme offers 200 local young adults the opportunity to experience keelboat sailing in Chichester Harbour alongside their peers. Each three-hour session, held in the morning or afternoon, includes a hot lunch ashore, encouraging further social interaction.

Keelboat sailing in Chichester Harbour.

Several young people with learning disabilities from Together Our Community (TOC) participated in the programme. Ella, aged 27, a participant in the 2023 Young Helms programme, shared: “I loved being out on the water and having fun with my friends. It makes me feel good and happy.”

“This programme allows local young people to grow and experience new adventures in a safe environment within the beautiful Chichester Harbour,” said Tom Collins, Chief Activities Officer. “It simply wouldn't be possible without the generous support of the Fat Face Foundation this year.”

Jodie Higgins, Fat Face Foundation Operations Manager, added: “We are delighted that our donation to CACT is making such a positive impact on so many vulnerable young adults in the local community. It was wonderful to see so many smiling faces during our visit to the centre.”

About Cobnor Activity Centre (CACT)

Cobnor Activity Centre Trust (CACT) is an independent charity and accredited provider of adventurous outdoor activities based in Chichester Harbour. The overarching purpose of CACT is to help educate and inspire young people to reach their full potential through the provision of high quality, educational and fun outdoor and residential activities.

Our activities aim to promote positive mental health, well-being and self-esteem as well as helping to develop personal and life skills including teamwork, leadership, resilience and social interaction.

About the Fat Face Foundation

The Fatface Foundation was created to make a positive and enduring difference to the communities where we source, manufacture, retail and distribute our products.