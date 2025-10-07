Horsham’s Becky Owen is a proper triathlon specialist, having started five years ago after retiring from heptathlon following an injury.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She told the County Times: “I stepped into a different sport for fun and I just love it.”

Although its fun, it demands dedication, serious commitment – and a prodigious amount of training and travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recently Becky competed in the European Championships in Istanbul – where she came second – having previously participated in multiple races, including in Hamburg, Montreal, Abu Dhabi, Poland, and closer to home in the South of England and in the Welsh series.

Becky Owen crosses the line at the European AG triathlon sprint event | Photo: Emirhan Temel

Triathlon involves a 750m swim, 26km of cycling and a 5km run. Fitness and – close to Becky’s heart as a physiotherapist – flexibility are clearly essential, Becky saying: “I do 20 hours of training a week with Atlantis Swimming Club and Crawley Athletic, plus a lot of cycling”.

Next year Becky will be in action in Spain and at the World Championships in Sydney, with travel, race entries, accommodation and equipment – including two race bikes and winter bikes – all self-funded.

Triathlon is an invigorating and rewarding sport and Becky would be delighted to hear from anybody wishing to become involved with the sponsorship opportunities – at [email protected]