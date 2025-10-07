Tri and tri again: Becky battles to glory
She told the County Times: “I stepped into a different sport for fun and I just love it.”
Although its fun, it demands dedication, serious commitment – and a prodigious amount of training and travel.
Most recently Becky competed in the European Championships in Istanbul – where she came second – having previously participated in multiple races, including in Hamburg, Montreal, Abu Dhabi, Poland, and closer to home in the South of England and in the Welsh series.
Triathlon involves a 750m swim, 26km of cycling and a 5km run. Fitness and – close to Becky’s heart as a physiotherapist – flexibility are clearly essential, Becky saying: “I do 20 hours of training a week with Atlantis Swimming Club and Crawley Athletic, plus a lot of cycling”.
Next year Becky will be in action in Spain and at the World Championships in Sydney, with travel, race entries, accommodation and equipment – including two race bikes and winter bikes – all self-funded.
Triathlon is an invigorating and rewarding sport and Becky would be delighted to hear from anybody wishing to become involved with the sponsorship opportunities – at [email protected]