Triathlete triumphs with £4,000 fundraising total

Mark celebrated his total amount raised with a giant cheque presentation to Shelle Luscombe, Relationship Fundraiser for Kent and Sussex, at Hever Castle Race Series, his final triathlon challenge event of the year.

Of course, no celebration could take place before Mark had competed in two races on the Saturday (Tri Sprint Plus and 1 Mile Swim) and the Standard Tri British Triathlon Federation Qualifier on the Sunday!

Then it was time to pose for photos alongside Brian Adcock, Race Director for Castle Race Series.

Mark commented: “It’s been an incredible year and a great achievement. I’m really pleased with the final amount raised. I’m going to focus on some personal stuff for a while but then I’m hoping to plan another big fundraising challenge in 2027.”

Shelle Luscombe added: “We’re extremely grateful to Mark for everything he’s achieved this year. Not only raising an incredible amount of money towards vital dementia research, but raising awareness of the work of Alzheimer’s Research UK, and showcasing the multiple health benefits of maintaining an active lifestyle. Anything that’s good for your heart is good for your brain health!

1 . Contributed Mark Walford with Shelle Luscombe, Relationship Fundraiser for Alzheimer's Research UK Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Celebrations all round at Hever Castle! Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Mark was cool, calm and collected on the day of his 24 hour challenge. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Still smiling, two hours in! Photo: Submitted