Tribourne Eastbourne in picture – sun shines on great weekend of sport

Tribourne Eastbourne was a big success as scores of competitors ran, swam and cycled their way to honours and some fine finishing times.

The Eastbourne event was recognised earlier this year by Triathlon England as the best event in the country.

The event started in 2011 with less than 100 competitors, but has grown to become one of the most high-profile events on the British triathlon calendar with the 2023 event selected as a Great Britain Age Group Team Qualifier for the European Championships. Over 1,000 participants competed over a full weekend of racing.

See pictures by Phil Rhodes from the weekend’s event on this page and the ones linked.

Eastbourne Triathlon is organised by local triathletes Mat Dowle and Dale Anderton who formed TriBourne Multisport Events with the objective of making Eastbourne a top destination for triathlon events.

That’s not the end of the action in Eastbourne, either. IronBourne Long Distance Triathlon, which takes place in Eastbourne on July 9, will see over 700 athletes jumping off the Eastbourne Lions Pier to begin a 2.4 mile swim, followed by a 112 mile bike ride and finishing with a full marathon.

