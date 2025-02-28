Tributes are paid to international sporting stalwart Anne, 99

A Fishbourne woman who had a remarkable sporting life has died at the age of 99.

Anne (Angela) Dudley Smith died peacefully at Manor Barn Care Home.

She was a keen and successful sportswoman in her younger days and her achievements were many and varied.

Anne played for the England Lacrosse team from 1947 to 1954, including a USA tour, and represented the England hockey team between 1954 and 1957,

Anne Dudley Smith pictured at her 90th birthday celebration

including tours to South Africa and Australia.

She played for county Squash teams in Kent and Buckinghamshire, for the North-west England cricket team, played club tennis for much of her life, still winning Long Crendon village tournaments in Buckinghamshire in her 70s and playing into her 80s.

In her 80s and 90s, Anne became a formidable bridge player in Chichester, driving herself to bridge evenings as recently as January, when she suffered a stroke.

For many years, well into her 90s and up until the pandemic, Anne volunteered one morning a week at St Richard’s Hospital, doing clerical duties in the busy physiotherapy department.

Anne in her international sporting days

Anne could be found worshipping at either at St Mary the Virgin, Apuldram, or at St Peter and St Mary, Fishbourne, every Sunday. The church family gave her a splendid 90th birthday tea party in 2015.

In her working life, she was a PE teacher at the Royal School, Bath, and Sherborne School for Girls, secretary to the headmistress and housemistress at Wycombe Abbey, on the staff of Messrs Fielding, Newson-Smith & Co. (London stockbrokers) and PA to the president of Templeton College, University of Oxford.

Anne’s brother, Bishop Timothy Dudley-Smith OBE, died in Cambridge, aged 97, in August 2024.

Bishop Timothy wrote over 450 hymns and was best known for his hymn ‘Tell out, my soul, the greatness of the Lord’. His hymn, ‘O Christ the same, through all our story’s pages’, was sung in St Paul’s Cathedral at the Service of Thanksgiving to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday.

Ready for a lacrosse tour with England

Timothy’s wife Arlette was also a sportswoman; she loved hockey and tennis and played in the junior tournament at Wimbledon in the 1940s. She and Anne became great friends.

Anne was a devoted aunt to Bishop Timothy and Arlette’s children, Caroline, Sarah and James, and was held in high esteem by her great-nephews and great-niece, Jonathan, Susanna, Harry and Joseph and by other family members. She will be much missed by her friends in Chichester and beyond.

A service of thanksgiving for Anne’s life will be held at the Church of St Peter and St Mary, Fishbourne on Thursday, March 13 at 1.30 pm. All are welcome.