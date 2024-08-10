Trio of young Hastings athletes proud to wear Sussex colours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Three talented HY AC U13s travelled to Walton-on-Thames as part of the Sussex team in the Derek Crookes inter-county competition.

Only two athletes in each event are chosen from Sussex to score for the team.

Amelia Skelton in her second Sussex selection competed in the 1500m B string in 5:24.07. Henry Sully completed this distance in an impressive 5:01.44.

Mia Leonard completed the HY trio, running in the 800m in 2:40.43 and joining her Sussex team-mates to race the 4x100m relay.

HY's young Sussex trio | Contributed photo

These were excellent performances in windy conditions. All three were proud to represent the county and hope to have more opportunities in the future.

A busy week for HY athletes started with four youngsters heading to the Withdean in Brighton for an open track meet. They were running distances ranging from 800m up to 3000m.

Kicking things off was the youngest, Ivy Buchanan, in an 800m. In her first attempt at this distance she set off running within herself and picked up the pace at halfway, crossing the line in 2.55.

HY's youngsters at the Rye race | Contributed photo

Isabella Buchanan was tackling her favoured distance of 1500m with a time in mind. She went off at her ‘goal’ pace and held it until about halfway but her recent race-load made itself apparent and it became clear the target time was beyond her but she crossed the line in 4.41.

Zion Okojie and Megan Hopkins-Parry took on the longest event, a debut for Megan in the 3000m. Both wanted to test themselves at the distance and get experience before moving up an age group.

Zion set off fast before settling in and holding a consistent pace until the end, crossing in 10.18 with a PB of nearly 40 seconds.

Megan held a steady pace to get to grips with this new distance and crossed in 11.42.

It was a solid evening all in all for the club’s future stars.

Friday night saw the final match of the Masters League in Eastbourne.

The HY ladies team comprised Carly Hopkins, Jenna Harmer, Deb Read, Sonnii Pine, Michelle Harrod and Sue Dunn; the men Matt Harmer, Todd Fitz-Hugh, David Holland, Karl Tarrant and Richard Benn.

All had a brilliant time competing in different events including the 100m, 400m and 1500m, high and long jumps and hammer, shot and javelin). A great night ended with ten second and third places between them.

At the second race of the Rye Summer Series some of the HY kids took on the mini race.

Zion Okojie was first in 3:25 with Tommy Mills second in 3:28. Scarlett Dixon was second female in 3:31 followed by Michael Mansell 3:39, Edward Dixon 3:45, Cody Mansell 3:53, Izabella Fitz-Hugh 4:11, Miley Wigmore 4:20, Albert Fitz-Hugh 4:21 and Sienna Dixon in 5:21.

The HY adults did the 10k. Ross Skelton was first home in 31:26, a full four minutes ahead of the next runner.

Amy Dixon was 11th (2nd female) with 38:59, Jimmy Sladden secured a PB of 42:05, Terry Puxty ran 42:22 with Tina Wren (who was first in age category) 51:36.