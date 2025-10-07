Trophies claimed by Southbourne and Arun bowlers

Antony Bull & Jim Jennings, winners of the Lewis Trophy

Once again, the sun shone for Southbourne Bowls Club finals days.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spectators enjoyed some excellent bowling which, this year to fit in all the events spread over a whole weekend.

The Lewis Trophy match, the last of the day was also the most keenly fought with Jim Jennings and Antony Bull up against Calvin Soper and Robin Armstrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the match the scores were very close and at the last end it was 19-10 – an extra end had to be played when Antony Bull with his final wood somehow managed to get closest to the jack and give Jim and Antony the match.

Rosie Smith, Andy Gray and Peter Ward with club chairman Barrie Fitch at Arun's finals

Other close matches were the Men’s Pairs when Robert Jones and Antony Bull won against Paul Barker and Curtis Harrison and the Men’s Consolation when Dave Walter won against Calvin Soper.

Congratulations to Antony Bull, who this year was Sussex County Champion of Champions and with a win against Steve Soper in the Men’s Singles now has the possibility of holding his Champion of Champions Trophy for a 2nd year.

Many thanks go to the organisers of the club competitions this year. Thanks also to other members who officiated at the finals to help make it a successful and enjoyable event. Results: MIXED PAIRS 3 WOOD – Keith Parham/Andy Smith beat Robert Jones/Curtiss Harrison 22-11; PAIRS LEAGUE – Alan Brockway/Antony Bull beat Calvin Soper/Steve Soper 16-12; MEN’S PAIRS – Antony Bull/Robert Jones beat Paul Barker/Curtis Harrison 20-13; VETERAN SINGLES – Alex Horne beat Ron Erskine 23-9; YARDSTICK – Steve Soper beat Robin Armstrong 8-5; Mixed 2 WOOD SINGLES – Antony Bull beat Steve Soper 18-5; MEN’S SINGLES – Antony Bull beat Steve Soper 21-5; LONGLEY CUP – Alex Horne beat Robert Jones 21-1; MEN’S CONSOLATION – Dave Walter beat Calvin Soper 22- 17; LEWIS TROPHY – Jim Jennings/Antony Bull beat Calvin Soper/Robin Armstrong 20-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a brilliant finale to the summer season at Arun District Indoor Bowling Club as two finals days produced some magnificent bowling.

Winner of the drawn singles was Mark Desmond – beating David Johnson 21-15. Winners of the club drawn triples were Andy Gray, Rosie Smith and Peter Ward.

Winners of the drawn Aussie pairs were Colin Gilham and Mark Desmond with 11 points, runners-up Nigel Reynolds and Rosie Smith taking eight points.

The winner of the 4321 competition was Andy Gray, with Evie Wakeford as runner-up. A competitive game ended 81-79.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the drawn pairs, after a tremendous game the winners were Nigel Reynolds and John Salter, runners-up Phil Grout and Rosie Smith.

A huge thank you went to Judith Pemble, summer competitions organiser, who did a superb job, ably assisted on the day by Denis Pemble (marker) and Alan Murrel (umpire). Also a big thanks went to Alison and her mum forfeeding everyone and to Paul for manning the bar and serving drinks on the rinks.