'Try bowls for free' is message from Horsham Park Bowls Club
David Spurr, club chair said: “All are welcome. Just turn up. We provide all equipment and members are on hand to show the ropes. These sessions have proved great fun.”
Meanwhile, the club has celebrated another success. In the first round of the County Champion of Champion Knock Out Competition, Park’s Bryony Wood took on Southgate Park’s Champion, Tony Nightingale.
The game was pretty even at the start and after 7 ends the score was 6 all but at this point Bryony took control of the game winning all bar 2 of the remaining ends.
By end 14 she was 6 shots ahead 16-10, she then went on to win the remaining ends to finally win 21-10.