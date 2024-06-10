'Try bowls for free' is message from Horsham Park Bowls Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Try Bowls for Free” is the new message from Horsham Park Bowls Club. They are running open sessions throughout the summer on Mondays at 6.30pm, Tuesdays 10am to 12 and Saturdays 11am to1pm

David Spurr, club chair said: “All are welcome. Just turn up. We provide all equipment and members are on hand to show the ropes. These sessions have proved great fun.”

Meanwhile, the club has celebrated another success. In the first round of the County Champion of Champion Knock Out Competition, Park’s Bryony Wood took on Southgate Park’s Champion, Tony Nightingale.

The game was pretty even at the start and after 7 ends the score was 6 all but at this point Bryony took control of the game winning all bar 2 of the remaining ends.