Two-handed dinghies enjoy range of conditions

Two Dart 16s, two Buzzes and an RS Vision were entered in the Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club two-hander open.

Winds were initially force two to the three from the east, dropping for the third race and then backing north-easterly and increasing to force four by the final race.

The Dart 16 of Matt Wiseman and Lily Share was at the front for the first two races, making the best starts, keeping ahead and using their spinnaker to good effect. Philip and Tristan Blurton (Buzz) managed to keep them in their sights and though crossing the line second, took the wins when boat handicaps were applied.

A better start by the Blurtons in the third race, and a drop in the wind strength, favoured the Buzz, allowing the Blurtons to take line honours at the finish as well as the win on handicap.

Winners Tristan and Philip Blurton receive their medals and prize from Vice Commodore Lily Share.

In the final race, it was Juan Ces and Melanie Clark (Buzz) who had the best start and were first to the windward mark but by the second mark Wiseman and Share and the Blurtons had reeled them in and overtaken.

Wiseman and Share maximised the Dart 16's speed in the now stronger and gustier north-easterly wind. They cut through developing white-caps in style, taking line honours and the race.

With three of the four races already in the bag, the father and son team of Philip and Tristan Blurton were the overall winners ahead of the husband and wife team of Matt Wiseman and Lily Share. Third place went to another father and son team of Simon and Lucas Terry (Dart 16) with Lucas Terry, age 17, taking a prize for best placed youth entry in the competition. Gerry Byrne, sailing with his son Conor, was fifth overall and took the novice entry prize.

The racing was completed in warm sunshine and a range of wind conditions; it had been a good day’s sailing for all competitors wherever they came in the placings.

The club’s autumn series racing continued the next day. Winds were light and decreasing and the sea was lumpy, making for less exciting racing.

Matt Wiseman, now in a Laser, won both races comfortably, and is first in the series overall, with Hugh Ashford just behind in second. Ashford’s chance in the first race to get ahead was scuppered when he returned to start the race again, incorrectly believing he had been over the line at the start; his error left him trying to catch Wiseman, which was not going to happen given Wiseman’s current form.

The club's autumn series racing continues this Sunday.