Two Pavilion teams reach quarter-finals of Edward Rowland Memorial Trophy

Two Worthing Pavilion fours are on course to meet in the final of the Edward Rowland Memorial Trophy after both won their third round matches.

Pavilion A, represented this time by Colin Davey, Graham Morrey, Jamie Dunk and skip Simon Davey, are the defending champions. They defeated Burgess Hill in unusually calm and sunny weather at home by 24 shots to 11 on Sunday, July 14.

After the early exchanges were evenly contested, Pavilion gradually pulled away from their opponents and won on the 20th end. Their next match in the Sussex-wide knockout tournament will be a quarter-final away to Adastra A in Hassocks.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Simpson, Russ Doherty, Paul Ward and skip Alan Vidler, playing as Pavilion B, beat Hollingbury B 21-14 to join their clubmates in the last eight. They were 12-5 down after 10 ends, at which point Doherty "gave the boys a talking to".

Russ Doherty, left, Paul Ward, Jeremy Simpson and Alan Vidler are in the last eight.

His words clearly had more of an effect than Gareth Southgate's half-time chat in the Euro final, because Pavilion went five, two, four, two and one over the next five ends, turning the seven-shot deficit into a seven-shot lead.

Their quarter-final will be at home to either Maltravers B or a team from the Downsman club in Crawley.

Because the Edward Rowland is drawn in two sections, the only time Pavilion A could face Pavilion B would be in the final, to be played at Burgess Hill on September 1.