Two wins and two losses for Lancing

Brodie Tray, Lancing v Worthing at home fixture commenced September games, winning two and losing two.

The Pairs Alan Bailey and Adam Woodroffe did well win 16-10. The other winning game was the Rink, Phil Hillsden skipping with his team Keith Stainer, Vic Parsons and Dave Miller leading.

This was a very close game in the end. Score on the twelfth end was 15-7 to Worthing. Lancing then held them on 15 shots until seventeenth end, Lancing were then on 18 shots Worthing scored two shots on the last end, bringing the score to 18-17 to Lancing.

Unfortunately, The Triples did not do too well making the overall score 81-53, 6-4 league points to Worthing.

Stracey Shield, Lancing against Maltravers on Wednesday 4th was difficult to play four Rinks. Holidays and medical problems reduced the available players to three Rinks.

Thanks to Tim Clarke for stepping in as Captain of the Day because Colin Burton unable to play through health reasons. Alan Wadey won his game 21-16 with team, Tim Clarke, Barry Withall and Sheila Thorton. Unfortunately, Maltravers rinks were very strong on the other two rinks, lancing unable to match them. Overall score 64-53, 8-2 league points to Maltravers.

Brodie Tray on the 7th, Lancing against Goring Manor was postponed due to traffic problems and re-arranged for 21st September.

A special roll up invitation to all club members to spend the afternoon enjoying the company of all, playing a fun triples competition on Monday 9th. Thanks to Sandra Dunnion for organising, it and other members helping it be a success.

Six drawn Triples were played, each team playing four games each. The scoring was 3pts for shot wood, 2 pts for second wood and 1 pt for third wood. Winners were Dave Cornwell, Colin Campbell, and Sue Bryan with 55 Points, second was Phil Hillsden, Chris Stevens, Sheila Thornton with 54 points and third with 53 points was Alan Bailey, Jayne Thomas, and Howard Watson.

On completion players retired to the clubhouse for refreshments. Many thanks to Frances for her usual work providing this. It was agreed by everyone that the success of this event that in 2025 it would be played again.