Two wins in two days boosts Pavilion Bears' championship prospects

A productive weekend for Worthing Pavilion Bears, which started with a 10-0 whitewash of Pagham, ended with an 8-2 win against Norfolk A in Division One of the West Sussex Bowls League.The 121 shots they amassed to Pagham's 56 was the highest Bears total so far this season.

Top rink on a sunny and warm morning at Pavilion Road went to Jeremy Simpson, Barrie Evans, Mick Patching and skip Mark Strong.

They scored heavily throughout on rink seven, dropping only seven of the 21 ends. Their 33-10 win was boosted by seven shots on the last two, including a second five of the game.

Kevin Yeo, Nour Dissem, Jamie Dunk and Richard Maton almost matched that margin of victory with a 37-15 result that featured a six on the second end and a seven on the ninth. They also dropped only seven ends in a dominant display.

Tommy Walker, Dave Thomas, Paul Ward and John Frew lost the first two ends but the seven they scored on the fourth took the wind out of Pagham's sails. Two fours in the second half did further damage in a 27-16 win.

Andy Peters and Messrs George, Colin and Simon Davey had an even tougher start in their game, losing the first three ends and trailing until the 10th, where a five put them three shots up. Once ahead they never looked back, taking the last two ends for a 24-15 win.

On an equally summery morning at Littlehampton, the Bears won on three of the four rinks and by 90 shots to 70.

Richard Maton's rink of Tommy Walker, Francis Fahey and Kevin Yeo trailed by three after five ends before a devastating burst of 14 shots over the next four ends turned the tables on Norfolk. Although the Bears conceded two threes, they ran out comfortable 33-16 winners.

Nour Dissem, Simon Ritter, Russ Doherty and skip Mick Patching were less than comfortable in their game, falling behind three times and trailing by one with two ends to play. They took the lead for a fourth time thanks to a five on the 20th end, which proved decisive in their 21-16 victory.

Simon Davey's rink of Andy Peters, George Davey and Colin Davey were involved in a seesawing encounter that was in the balance until the final bowls. With the teams tied after 13 ends, Norfolk scored a three. The Bears countered with a six, then conceded a two and a three to fall behind again.

A four on the 18th put them back in charge but the hosts took the next two ends to go one up with one to play. Davey's rink drew the two shots they needed to win 23-22.

Dave Thomas, Arthur White, Paul Ward and skip Jamie Dunk took the lead three times in their game, going one up on the 17th end as hopes rose of a second Bears whitewash. But they lost the remaining four and were defeated 17-13.

The Bears remain top of the league on 87 points, 20 clear of Pavilion Bulls. Southbourne and East Preston A are joint-third on 61 points and both have a game in hand. Tarring Priory, in fifth on 59 points, have two games in hand to the Bears and could yet have a big say in the destination of the championship.

Worthing Pavilion Bulls hit a brick wall in their West Sussex Bowls League match at Southbourne on Sunday, July 28, losing on all four rinks of the artificial green by an aggregate of 108 shots to 63.

The Bulls remain second in Division One on 67 points but have played a game more than Southbourne and East Preston A, who are six points back in joint-third.

Roger Dutton, Peter Woods, Keith Wadhams and skip Derek Little were 15 shots in arrears after 10 ends of their game. They closed the gap to eight with four to play, before eventually losing 27-18.

Keith Lyons, Peter Tomley, Barry Balchin and Ken Chapman dropped a four on the first but responded strongly to go 7-4 up after five. The concession of a six, a five and a four in the second half sealed their fate in a 30-20 defeat.

Colin Johnson, Bill Muir, Jonathan Gauntlett and Tony Beale took four of the first five ends to lead 6-1. Southbourne then won four on the trot, with a five on the seventh inflicting severe damage. The hosts pulled away to win 24-12.

George Rhodes, Richard Calvert, Tim Baldwin and Alan Vidler kept things tight in the first 12 ends and were only two down until Southbourne took six without reply. The Bulls did win two of the last three ends, cold comfort in a 27-12 defeat.

Worthing Pavilion Badgers extended their winning run to four games in Division Three of the West Sussex Bowls League when they took six points from the away fixture against East Preston B on Sunday, July 28.

A soft breeze helped to keep the temperature tolerable on a sun-baked afternoon, though the players still needed protective hats and plenty of drinking water.

Barry Ledger skipped the top rink of Simon Ritter, Alan Crowter and Bryan Bodicoat, who quickly recovered from dropping the first end to build a commanding advantage once they mastered the almost straight lines.

Nineteen shots clear after 20 ends, they blotted their copybook by conceding four on the last to make the result 26-11 against Paul Hooton, David Leach, John Halls and skip Colin Crane.

David Berry's rink of Barry Wood, Dennis Allen and Brian Jones raced to a nine-shot lead after four ends against Roger Parsons, Rick Gosnell, Roy Hickey and skip Bernie King. The Badgers were still nine up with two to play but lost them both in registering a 23-18 win.

Alan Fryar, Dave Hilton, Phil Carter and skip Alan Cheeseman battled gamely against Alan Buchanan, Mark Sillett, Bob Palmer and Roy Whittington without managing to string together a run of ends. Six down after 10, they suffered further punishment in the second half and eventually lost 24-11.

Aggregate victory by 60 shots to 53 kept the Badgers in third position. With four matches to play in August, including two against the teams above them, hopes of promotion are still alive.

A team from Worthing Pavilion are just one match away from playing at the Bowls England national finals after their latest win in the Men's Club Two Fours knockout championship.

Having battled through four rounds against Sussex opponents, Pavilion faced Chipstead, the Sussex representatives, in the last 32 of a competition that started in early May with more than 700 entrants across the country from Cornwall to Northumberland.

The match was held on a neutral green at Horsham on Wednesday, July 24, with Pavilion winning by 39 shots to 26 on aggregate.

Andy Smalldridge's rink of Simon Davey, Richard Maton and Garry Olver started strongly, winning the first three ends to go six up. Chipstead cut the advantage with a couple of singles but after nine of the 18 ends Pavilion were 12-3 ahead and cruising. A six on the last end was the icing on the cake for Smalldridge's men, who won 27-4.

Mark Strong's rink of Kevin Yeo, Mick Patching and John Frew dropped a five on the fifth end and at halfway were 13-1 down. They responded with a two, a three and a five to reduce the deficit to only four after 13 ends. Chipstead pulled away again and were 22-12 up after 17 when the match ended.

To qualify for the quarter-finals at the summer season festival in Leamington Spa on August 23, Pavilion will have to defeat a team from the VCD club, based in Crayford, north Kent.

Pavilion ladies racked up another win in Division One of the GS&M League on Tuesday, July 23 in their home match against Maltravers.

A closely fought contest in overcast weather finished with victories on both rinks for the hosts, earning them the maximum six points.

Julie Woods, Teresa McLaughlin, Ann Button and skip Jacky Pearson won the first two ends against Maria Hall, Tessa Larner, Anne Tongman and skip Max Howe. A five on the fourth gave Pavilion a safety net, which proved important when Maltravers gradually fought back and levelled the game on the 15th end.

A three on the next restored Pavilion's advantage and, although Howe's rink responded with a two, Pearson's ladies scored a two on the last to secure a 19-16 win.

Pat Edmonds, Kathy Byrnes, Sue Gubbins and skip Gill Harrisson lost the first and third ends but that was the last time they trailed against Carolyn Borg-Ward, Lesley Ball, Des Horn and skip Pamela Keene. Three twos in four ends gave Pavilion a lead they never relinquished, although Maltravers closed to within two shots of parity on the 16th.

The last two ends were shared in singles, giving Harrisson's rink a 15-13 win and helping to make the aggregate score 34-29 to Pavilion.

An excellent month in the Stracey Shield has boosted Pavilion's chances of retaining the title they won last summer.On July 3 they beat Worthing. On July 10 they won at Marine Gardens. On July 17 they defeated Lancing. And on July 24 Pavilion took eight of the 10 points from their home match against Marine Gardens, winning on aggregate by 95 shots to 67.Having played nine of their 12 fixtures, Pavilion have 46 points, just two behind Tarring Priory at the top of the league. The big danger to both teams could be Goring Manor, lurking in fourth with 38 points from only six matches.Top rink in Pavilion's latest win went to Barry Wood, Alan Fryar, Phil Carter and skip Bryan Bodicoat. They defeated Betty Stevenson, Albert Leatham, Alan Paterson and Graeme Poole, mainly thanks to three ends just before and after the midway refreshments break.Bodicoat's rink were scoring exclusively in singles until a seven on the 10th followed by two fours on the resumption put them 21-2 up. Marine Gardens responded with a five and a three before the match settled down again, with the final score 26-14.Richard Krupa skipped Pam Duffield, Simon Ritter and Barrie Evans to a 25-14 win against Leon White's rink of Susan Lear, Sandy Lay-Flurrie and Graham Ray. The visitors scored a four on the fifth to level the game before Pavilion gradually gained control. A four on the 16th stretched their advantage, with a pair of twos sealing victory.Barry Ledger skipped Sue Bryan, Mick Steggell and Kathy Byrnes to a 27-18 win against Ivan Godsmark's rink of Gerry Perch, Rob Hurst and Perry Cairns. The lead changed hands five times before the tea break, at which point Pavilion were 13-10 up. The advantage was down to one shot with five to play. Ledger's rink won four of those to win by nine shots.Pat Edmonds, Peter Tomley, Bill Muir and skip Ken Chapman faced Jim Gray's rink of David Smith, Ken Leadbeater and Jenny Ashman. The hosts took the first two ends but then dropped a four and a three.Three down at the interval, they were on the ropes after 14 before scoring seven in two ends to cut the deficit to a single shot. Marine Gardens took four of the final five ends and won 21-17.

