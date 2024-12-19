Uckfield Gymnastic Club gains amazing results
Sussex Invitational – 6th October 2024 held in Horsham saw some of the gymnasts representing Sussex as well as the club.
Zinc 2016
Anthia Green Routledge 7th, Kaitlyn-Mae Richmond 11th, Lola Wright 12th, Harriet Croft 14th
Zinc 2015
Charly Lodge 3rd, Maja Messenger 6th
Copper 2015
Mabel Brook 2nd
Copper 2013-2014
Demi Williams age 11, 3rd AA, 4th representing Sussex
Copper 2011-2012
Edith Edwards age 12, 3rd AA, Amber Mullett age 12, 5th representing Sussex
Bronze 2012-2013
Havana Buonassisi-Small age 12, 3rd AA, 2nd representing Sussex
Bronze 10hrs+
Mae Tattam age 16, 5th AA, 4th representing Sussex
Silver 2007-2008
Marissa Foord age 16, 3rd AA, 2nd representing Sussex
Sussex Championships - 20th October 2024 held in Horsham
Copper Under 10hrs 2012 - 2013
Isla-Rose Kelly age 12, 6th AA, Mila Sawyer age11, 7th AA, Amelia-Rose Lander age 11, 8th AA
Zinc 10hrs+ 2016
Kaitlyn-Mae Richmond age 8, 3rd AA, Lola Wright age 8, 4th AA, Anthia Green Routledge age 8, 5th AA, Harriet Croft age 8, 7th AA
Zinc 2015
Charly Lodge age 9, 2nd AA, Maja Messenger age 9, 5th AA
South East Regional Championships – 2nd/3rd November 2024 held in Guildford
Zinc 2015-2016 First regional championships for this age group.
Kaitlyn-Mae Richmond age 8, 10th AA, Charly Lodge age 9, 15th AA, Harriet Croft age 8 19th AA,
Anthia Green Routledge age 8, 24th AA, Lola Wright age 8, 27th AA
Copper 10 max 2013-2015
Mila Sawyer age 11, 3rd AA, Amelia-Rose Lander age 11, 14th AA,
Copper 10 max 2011-2012
Isla-Rose Kelly age12, 15th AA
Neon Competition – 17th November held in Tolworth
Level AP- Age 7
Sophie Awcock 1stAA, Chloe Slimak 2nd AA
Level 3-Age 7
Rose Beasley 1st AA, Matilda Hill 3rd AA
Level 3- Age 8
Mila Foot 2nd AA, Zinnia Dica 3rd AA
Level 4- Age 8
Edith Waller-Smith 3rd AA, Erin Baker-Schiau 3rd AA
Level 4- Age 9 (Jan-June)
Kaitlyn Wratten 1st AA, Imogen Rouse 2nd AA
Level 4- Age 9 (July-Dec)
Elsie Bonnett 1st AA, Oralia Barton 4th AA,
Level 4- Age 10
Edith Upton 3rd AA
Congratulations to all our brilliant gymnasts, coaches, staff and parents at the club on another wonderful year of gymnastics.