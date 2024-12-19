Uckfield Gymnastic Club gains amazing results

Uckfield Gymnastic Club gymnasts gained amazing results across the last four competitions of the season. They have put so much hard work into their training they deserve all the adulation and congratulations we could possibly give them. We are so proud of each and every one of them.

Sussex Invitational – 6th October 2024 held in Horsham saw some of the gymnasts representing Sussex as well as the club.

Zinc 2016

Anthia Green Routledge 7th, Kaitlyn-Mae Richmond 11th, Lola Wright 12th, Harriet Croft 14th

Zinc 2015

Charly Lodge 3rd, Maja Messenger 6th

Copper 2015

Mabel Brook 2nd

Copper 2013-2014

Demi Williams age 11, 3rd AA, 4th representing Sussex

Copper 2011-2012

Edith Edwards age 12, 3rd AA, Amber Mullett age 12, 5th representing Sussex

Bronze 2012-2013

Havana Buonassisi-Small age 12, 3rd AA, 2nd representing Sussex

Bronze 10hrs+

Mae Tattam age 16, 5th AA, 4th representing Sussex

Silver 2007-2008

Marissa Foord age 16, 3rd AA, 2nd representing Sussex

Sussex Championships - 20th October 2024 held in Horsham

Copper Under 10hrs 2012 - 2013

Isla-Rose Kelly age 12, 6th AA, Mila Sawyer age11, 7th AA, Amelia-Rose Lander age 11, 8th AA

Zinc 10hrs+ 2016

Kaitlyn-Mae Richmond age 8, 3rd AA, Lola Wright age 8, 4th AA, Anthia Green Routledge age 8, 5th AA, Harriet Croft age 8, 7th AA

Zinc 2015

Charly Lodge age 9, 2nd AA, Maja Messenger age 9, 5th AA

South East Regional Championships – 2nd/3rd November 2024 held in Guildford

Zinc 2015-2016 First regional championships for this age group.

Kaitlyn-Mae Richmond age 8, 10th AA, Charly Lodge age 9, 15th AA, Harriet Croft age 8 19th AA,

Anthia Green Routledge age 8, 24th AA, Lola Wright age 8, 27th AA

Copper 10 max 2013-2015

Mila Sawyer age 11, 3rd AA, Amelia-Rose Lander age 11, 14th AA,

Copper 10 max 2011-2012

Isla-Rose Kelly age12, 15th AA

Neon Competition – 17th November held in Tolworth

Level AP- Age 7

Sophie Awcock 1stAA, Chloe Slimak 2nd AA

Level 3-Age 7

Rose Beasley 1st AA, Matilda Hill 3rd AA

Level 3- Age 8

Mila Foot 2nd AA, Zinnia Dica 3rd AA

Level 4- Age 8

Edith Waller-Smith 3rd AA, Erin Baker-Schiau 3rd AA

Level 4- Age 9 (Jan-June)

Kaitlyn Wratten 1st AA, Imogen Rouse 2nd AA

Level 4- Age 9 (July-Dec)

Elsie Bonnett 1st AA, Oralia Barton 4th AA,

Level 4- Age 10

Edith Upton 3rd AA

Congratulations to all our brilliant gymnasts, coaches, staff and parents at the club on another wonderful year of gymnastics.