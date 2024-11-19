Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gymnasts at a leading Sussex club have been inspired to reach for the sky by Paris 2024 Olympic hero Bryony Page.

Uckfield’s Sky High Trampoline & Gymnastics Academy, based at Fun Abounds on Bell Lane, received a special visit from the Paris 2024 individual trampoline gold medal winner.

Sky High recently acquired the trampoline that Bryony bounced to glory on this summer – securing Team GB’s first ever Olympic gold medal in the sport. That trampoline will now be used seven days a week by participants at the centre as they train and aim to follow in Bryony's footsteps.

Bryony joined the celebrations and met gymnasts, staff and local people when the trampoline was unveiled at its new home. On top of her crowning glory in Paris this summer she also won silver at Rio in 2016 and bronze in Tokyo four years later and is the current British, European, World and Olympic champion.

Britain's Bryony Page with her gold medal at Paris 2024 | Photo by Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images

She said: “It's really special to be at a club like this and to seethe excitement on people's faces. I think I' m just as excited to see that trampoline as they are. I love that it’s here in the UK because it could have gone anywhere in the world.”

Sky High has been based in Uckfield since 2009 and has introduced thousands of children to gymnastics, trampoline, tumbling and doublemini-trampoline. As well as training gymnasts who compete at national events across the country, the club provides regular sessions forchildren and adults of all ages and abilities.

Abi Jaques, Senior Coach at Sky High, said: “We were delighted to welcome Bryony to our home in Uckfield. In the world of trampolineBryony is a hugely inspirational figure and it has been a wonderful opportunity for our gymnasts to meet a hero who has achieved so much. “Her visit to the centre and her gold medal trampoline being based here permanently will help our members strive to achieve their ownpersonal goals with the help of our dedicated team here at Sky High.”