UK’s Fittest Woman Lucy Campbell to speak at Haywards Heath gym

The UK’s Fittest Woman is set to speak at a women-only seminar at CrossFit Haywards Heath this month.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:32 BST

Lucy Campbell, who received the title at the CrossFit Games in 2022, will speak at the full-day event on Sunday, June 25, which will be hosted by CrossFit Haywards Heath coach Bex Harper and Lisa Pasmore.

Lucy is set to share her experiences as an elite gymnast and swimmer prior to her CrossFit journey. She will also provide coaching, training and nutrition tips.

A spokesperson for CrossFit Haywards Heath said: “In addition to Lucy, the seminar will feature two other inspirational speakers – Mercy Brown, a x3 British weightlifting record holder and European Silver medallist. Mercy has represented Great Britain at numerous international events, including the Commonwealth Games, and will be sharing her experience of Olympic weightlifting with attendees. Natasha Brennan is a former international rugby and hockey player and Gold medal winning Olympian. Natasha, a stalwart of the CrossFit Haywards Heath community, played rugby and hockey at the highest level for England and will be discussing her journey in sport, the challenges she faced, and how she overcame them.”

CrossFit Haywards Heath is at the Holmsted Farm Business Units on Staplefield Road. Photo: Google Street ViewCrossFit Haywards Heath is at the Holmsted Farm Business Units on Staplefield Road. Photo: Google Street View
CrossFit Haywards Heath is at the Holmsted Farm Business Units on Staplefield Road. Photo: Google Street View
The five-hour seminar is open to both members and non-members of the gym and costs £47.50 per person. This includes access to the seminar, light refreshments and a fun workout. People also have the chance to be coached by both Lucy and Mercy and ask questions in a Q&A session. The seminar is aimed at women and girls of all ages. Visit: tinyurl.com/Strongwmn to reserve a place.

