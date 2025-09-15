Ultimate Ultra success for Run Wednesdays' Chris
Recognised as the world's toughest foot race, the Badwater 135 ultra marathon sees runners complete a brutal 135-mile race within 48 hours.
Runners start at the Badwater Basin in Death Valley (the lowest elevation in North America at 85m below sea level) and finish at Whitney Portal, 2530m above sea level. The course covers three mountain ranges for a total of 4450m of cumulative vertical ascent, travelling through places such as Mushroom Rock, Salt Creek and the Sierra Nevada.
Chris and his support crew (Richard Jennings Rowan and Steve Offord) spent months meticulously planning the race. Chris was aiming for a finish time of 40 hours but eventually completed the race in 36 hours and 40 minutes.
Chris shared: "As with any ultra things never go smoothly and as a team we hit some real rough spells but we handled them well and I was able to push through them. I'll be forever grateful for how my crew looked after me and had my back from start to finish."
