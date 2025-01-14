'Ultimately she just loves going fast' - 12-year-old karter from Sussex is showing what she can on national stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 12-year-old karter from Crawley is dreaming of getting into the F1 academy series after excelling nationally in her sport.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tabitha Mellor competes in Junior Rotax at multiple circuits, at speeds of over 65mph, and loves every minute of it. In her seventh race after getting her National License she scored her first podium and win in the Final. And still the youngest on the grid as she not 13 until end March 2025.

Racing with valued support and guidance from both Ken Reeves Motorsport and GMS Motorsport Ltd, Tabitha is Currently leading the Junior Rotax Winter Championship at Lydd International Kart Circuit, and is looking forward to continued success in this and the 2025 Summer championship season starting in April this year. She will also be adding competing in the all female Jamie Chadwick Series for 2025 at three circuits across the UK. She’s going to be busy, with a planned 20 race weekend schedule, not including testing for this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tabitha has always shown an interest in speed, from early beginnings at Buckmore Park Kart Circuit in Kent where she went as a five-year-old with some friends to try Karting on her own for the first time. She then took part in the Bambino training program organised and run at Buckmore when she was six.

Tabitha Mellor with her vehicle | Picture: Jon Mellor

Unfortunately the onset of Covid limited her opportunities to continue for a while, but in late 2020, when Tabitha was eight, she got back on track indoor Karting in her home town Crawley. She made up for lost time and quickly moved to the faster outdoor karts at Brighton Karting.

2022 gave her the opportunity to race in a championship for Cadet Karters with Club100, racing against other 8 to 13 year olds at outdoor circuits across the UK in the fast 2 stroke karts capable of 40mph plus.

Dad Jon told us: “Tabitha is tall for her age and height brings limitations in terms of fitting into the machinery and weight, both of which affect overall speed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We made the decision to move into owner driver Karting and as she was too tall for the Karts she was permitted to race we opted for a full size adult Kart chassis running Junior Rotax engine. She tested and tested and improved each time out.”

Tabitha Mellor celebrates a win | Picture: Paul Babington

Karting is very well regulated in the UK and Tabitha as she was not 13 in order to race against other drivers in the Junior Rotax category she had to demonstrate to Motor Sport UK she was competent, safe and fast enough. This involved her having to do 10 successful race weekends to gain signatures on her race license to upgrade it to National level, which would then enable her to compete even though still being 12.

Ten race weekends at different circuits equated to over 50 races which she did in the first half of 2024, finally getting her National License in July that year.

Dad Jon said: “She is a massive Lando Norris and of course Jamie Chadwick fan, and enjoys the sport and making friends amongst the other competitors, her goal would be to get into the F1 academy series which is for girls aged between 16 and 26, and supports the Formula 1 championship at several circuits internationally.

"Ultimately she just loves going fast.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tabitha Mellor on the track | Picture: Jon Mellor

But as with all sports, it takes a lot of dedication, time and money. “It’s obviously an expensive sport and takes a lot of time dedication, travelling and physical efforts to do well,” said Jon. “New wet and dry race tyres are required for each race, along with her safety equipment, spares, mechanics, fuel, set up, and of course damage repairs. Tabitha would welcome any additional sponsorship enquiries from any local businesses to help with the cost and thus allow her to get more valuable track time. We would welcome any support, from individual races up to the full season.

Jon added: “From a parents point of view, I love seeing her smile when she’s done well, I know when she smiling even when she has her helmet on. whether that’s when she has just beaten a personal best lap time, made a great overtake or got a great race result. When she gets home she’s usually very tired, especially if it’s been testing all day Saturday, the Qualifying and races on the Sunday, She has School on Monday so she always aims to get Homework all done by Friday night as the Weekends are taken up

“Sometimes, however like any sport things don’t go to plan, and then my job is to point out the positives of the day, and whilst understanding and listening to her frustration and disappointment, I have to give her time to process it, but usually by the time we have got halfway home, she’s planning the next race in her head.

“Both her mum and myself are immensely proud of everything she’s achieved in such a short time, it’s hard yards, can be very disappointing, frustrating and she has learned to dig deep and develop her resilience, Ultimately she’s learning you have to be prepared to work hard to get success in this sport, great life lessons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tabitha Mellor in her karting helmet | Picture: Paul Babington

"Our main frustration is being asked if that’s our son in the Kart, I always correct them and say nope that’s my daughter. It is a male dominated sport but in the three years we have been competing it’s great to see more and more girls taking to the grid, helped no doubt by the many initiatives to get more diversity into the race padlocks.”