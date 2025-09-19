Under-13 athletes secure another top-half finish for Chichester

Chichester’s under-13 track and field squad kept up the club’s fine tradition of never having finished outside the top half of the best Sussex clubs in the 25 years at the Grand Final.

In four hours of exciting action, over 40 individual events and four relays, Chichester finished a fine 4th and very nearly squeezed into the top three in a nail-biting end to the match.

Fielding a squad of 24 scoring athletes plus several under-11 non-scorers gaining experience for the future, the club’s success was down to teamwork.

For the boys, Isaac Page continued his fine season by scoring a double A string win in the high jump and shot put. In the latter Fraser Boden notched up the club’s only maximum score of the day by winning the B string while Jack Ford almosr repeated the result with a runner-up spot in the high jump.

Chichester Runners' U13 full squad at the Grand Final at Crawley - picture by Paul Ford

Ford also produced good back-up to Harry Tice in the hurdles with Tice winning the A string by the width of a vest.

Alfie Luxford and Ethan Cowell scored good points in the 600m while Maddox Matthews and Nathaniel Jolly proved a god pairing over 1000m.

Harry Buchanan ran a speedy 150m before teaming up with Oscar Squires in the long jump while in the throws Loftus Skinner was a good runner-up in the discus and Harrison Sopp and Finlay Hill made a good pairing in the javelin.

For the girls, Chichester’s best result came in the 1000m, where Emmy Pemberton tracked Brighton’s star country champion for a runners-up spot with newcomer Heather Hand achieving the same result in the B string.

The Chichester U13s at Crawley - picture by Paul Ford

Another making her first appearance for the club was Emily Wozniak who teamed up with Gracie Huxtable in the 75m sprint and Hand in the long jump.

Over the longer 150m sprint Matilda Hammond and Xanthe Austin lined up for Chichester with Imogen Younghusband and Poppy Tilling forming the 600m pairing.

In team conpetitons the importance of the field events cannot be understated, especially the throws, and here, the club picked up a stack of crucial points.

Connie Jones spearheaded the shot and discus, well supported by Austin and Ella Ford. Distance runner Pemberton stepped up to join Ford in the javelin to make it a full house in the girls’ throwing events.

The relays completed the programme with the boys and girls fielding two scoring teams, which meant 16 of the squad were in action, a testament to their all-round fitness.

Overall, Horsham just pipped Chichester for 3rd place behind Brighton and Crawley with these four clubs well ahead of the remaining eight clubs.