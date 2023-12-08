The team, which has developed innovative hand control technology to enable disabled drivers to compete on equal terms, has been based in Surrey for the past five years. Having outgrown its HQ in Dunsfold following major expansion, the team has its new workshop and HQ near Pulborough.The team was set up in 2015 by Dave Player, a former Royal Engineer who established the team as an extension of his charity ‘KartForce’, which helps injured troops with their rehabilitation through karting.Team BRIT was originally formed with just one car and two drivers, and this season, fielded nine drivers across four championships.In 2022, the team was the first ever disabled racing team to win a national racing championship – the Britcar Trophy, with one of the championship-winning drivers also based in Sussex. James Whitley lives in Eastbourne and is also a successful Paralympian skier. He was born without fingers and also sustained serious injuries at the age of just 6 when he was involved in a boating accident. James joined the team in 2021, and in his first full season, secured the championship win with his teammate Chris Overend.Also hailing from Sussex is the team’s engineering director Al Locke. Al, who lives in Angmering, has supported the team since 2013, and became full time engineer with the team from 2018. Al is responsible for the continued development of the team’s technology, managing the HQ and running the crew, cars and drivers at races.In 2023, the team competed in the McLaren Trophy Series Europe, the British Endurance Championship, Britcar Trophy and the C1 Series. Plans are now underway for the 2024 season.Team BRIT Founder Dave Player said: “It’s fantastic to settle into our new Sussex home. Our new unit looks incredible, and has been fitted to our exact needs thanks to the work of Al, his team, and our fantastic sponsors and supporters who have supplied top of the range equipment.“Having started with just one car in 2015, then outsourcing the running of our cars, before acquiring our own premises in 2018, we’ve grown and grown, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved. Looking ahead, we’re continuing to build opportunities for disabled drivers at every level of the support, from rookies who are completely new to racing, to those competing at the highest level.”