The singer was on stage to get a sell-out crowd dancing in the winner’s enclosure after an evening of racing on the Downs. And the man himself gave a favourable verdict. saying on X: “The vibes last night were on another level @Goodwood_Races went off. Festival Season is in full swing, I love it.”

It was the first of three such events being held on successive Fridays – with Gok Wan the headline act this Friday (June 14) and Dimitri From Paris rounding things off on June 21.

The music was preceded by six races in which amateur jockeys were given their chance to shine.

Kaiya Fraser grabbed the glory with back-to-back winners, riding Neverdream and Skysail to victory in the fourth and fifth races of the night.

And get all the Goodwood coverage throughout the season in the Chichester Observer, out every Thursday.

Three Friday Nights kicks off for another year at Goodwood Racecourse, where racing was followed by Craig David's DJ set Photo: Clive Bennett

