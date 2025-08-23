VIDEO and 39 photos: Goodwood's Friday night racing and fireworks begin bank holiday festival

Six races brought wins for Platinum Prince, Planet Seeker, Noche Clasica, Sibling Rivelry, Smooth Silesie and Serenity Dream.

There was a debut as an amateur jockey for Khadijah Mellah – who made headlines around the world at Goodwood six years ago by becoming the first hijab-wearing jockey to ride a race in Britain, winning the Markel Magnolia Cup. She came sixth in the opening race on Uncle Dick for trainer Eve Johnson Houghton.

As itstraditional at this bank holiday weekend opener at Goodwood, the racing was followed by fireworks once the horses were safely out of the way. See a short tvideo of the fireworks display in the player above.

The action continues today (Sat) and tomorrow with seven races each day – the Group 2 Celebration Mile the highlight on the track on Sunday – with lots of free family entertainment around the course to keep racegoers entertained.

See Clive Bennett’s pictures from the Friday evening fixture on this page and those linked – or on the single page if you’re on the Observer app.

