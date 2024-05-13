Visitors and racers kept busy on the water at Hastings and St Leonards Sailing Club open day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club open day and first races of the early Summer Series were successfully completed.

Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club held its annual open day for visitors to look around the club and have a go in a boat with an experienced club sailor.

While many visitors were happy to stay on dry land, forty children and adults took up the offer of taster sails.

Conditions were ideal in warm sunshine and a steady breeze. Training offers were available and some of the visitors signed up for the club’s beginner’s course in September.

Boats racing downwind in the Early Summer Series.

The first races of the Early Summer Series were held on Sunday in easterly force 2 winds.

Twelve boats sailed in the Laser Fleet. Hugh Ashford took first and second in each race, placing him at the top of the series’ leaderboard.

In the general handicap fleet, it was two wins for Richard & Sue Morley (Buzz) who lead their series.

The racing was not without incident with many Laser sailors caught out by the strong tide and light airs which carried them over the start line too soon in the first race. A general recall was required to restart the race; rule infringements at the leeward mark also led to penalties for some sailors.