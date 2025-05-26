Volunteers sought as Eastbourne hosts two major triathlons

Eastbourne is preparing to welcome thousands of athletes and visitors this summer as two of the UK’s top triathlon events return to the town’s iconic seafront.

The Eastbourne Triathlon and Multisport Festival takes place on Sunday, June 8, followed by the TriBourne Festival of Endurance on Sunday, July 20.

Both events are expected to bring a buzz of excitement to the town, along with a welcome boost for businesses, and organisers are calling for volunteers and community support to help make it all happen.

Named Triathlon England’s Event of the Year multiple times, the Eastbourne Triathlon is close to selling out once again, thanks to its stunning coastal course, inclusive race options, and reputation for top-tier organisation.

On the podium at the Eastbourne Triathlon Festival

The two events together will bring more than 1,000 athletes of all abilities to the start line, from complete beginners and children to elite competitors racing for GB qualification.

“These events are a celebration of Eastbourne at its best,” said Race Director Dale Anderton. “They bring people together, showcase the town, and raise thousands for charity. We’d love locals to come along, cheer the athletes on, or better still, volunteer and be part of the team.”

Volunteers are urgently needed for both events. Whether it’s marshalling along the route, helping at water stations, welcoming athletes at registration, or handing out medals at the finish line, there’s a role for everyone, and no experience is necessary.

All volunteers will receive a £25 race credit for every four-hour shift, a TriBourne T-shirt, water bottle, a hot meal and the chance to be part of something truly rewarding.

Tribourne action

“It’s the best way to experience the event,” said Juliette Clark, TriBourne’s Volunteer Coordinator. “You meet great people, you’re right in the middle of the action, and you go home feeling proud to have helped make it happen. Volunteers are the heart of these events; we simply couldn’t do it without them.”

If you’d like to get involved, or know someone who might, please email [email protected] = or to find out more please visit https://www.eastbournetriathlon.co.uk/volunteers/