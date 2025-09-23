Hastings Runners’ annual 11.6-mile Rye-to-Hastings race was won once again by club chairman to Ashley Vora.

He broke his own club record, set last year, by two minutes and 11 seconds to record an incredible time of 1hr 11min 23sec and notch a fourth consecutive victory in the point-to-point challenge

The event, the 16th race in the Club Championship calendar, is not for the faint-hearted. First, it requires an alarm call to be outside the Hastings & St Leonard’s Angling Association clubhouse in time to board the 8am hired bus that takes the entrants to Rye.

They are deposited by the startline, near the carpark by the Rye Harbour Martello tower, and start racing towards the sea at 9am. Happily for the non-swimmers, they turn right at the beach and follow the coastal path (into a head wind) across Pett Levels to the foot of Cliff End. And run up it.

The climbing lasts for over three miles through Fairlight and the Country Park until they reach the eastern end of Barley Lane and begin a welcome descent back to HSLAA.

Finishing second behind Vora, was his fellow senior Sam Evans in 1:15:41 with MV35 Lewis Parsons third in 1:16:03. There were fine runs, too, by MV35 Joe Cruttenden (crossing the line in 1:21:17,MV40 Sam Davies (1:21:52) and MV50 Stuart Johnstone (1:21:59) whose age category secured him the Male Vet trophy.

Female winner was FV45 Sarah Bendle, 17th overall in 1:39:58, very closely followed by FV60 – and Female Vet trophy winner – Manami Cheves in 1:40:00. FV45 Lucy Pollard placed 25th with a time of 1:41:57 with FV40 Laura Torrance 26th in 1:43:03.

There were age-defying times by many others in the field, not least by MV60 Conal Tracey (1:40:58) and FV60 Jo French (1:51:24). Congratulations, too, to septuagenarians Roland Baines (MV70 1:58:37), Sarah Marzaioli (FV75 2:06:18) and Steve Uzzell (MV752:15:13).

Less out of breath at the end was the team of over 30 marshalls who ensured that every one of the 73 runners completed the course safely.

A little farther afield, Nathan Godden ran the Berlin Marathon in 4hr 12 min.

Hastings Runners welcome new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk