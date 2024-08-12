Wadhurst sizzles in the fierce heat of competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunday, August 11 saw 24 teams of three players converge on the sleepy village of Wadhurst to set the place on fire with some of the hottest lawn bowls seen this year.

The teams represented clubs from all over Kent and Sussex and in temperatures of 30c competed for eight hours to see who would be crowned Champions and receive their share of the £390 prize money.

The photo shows Crowborough Wolfe receiving the trophy from Gary Tate of Tate Fencing and Automation who are the club's long term tournament sponsors. Club Chair Linda Carless (left) and Tournament organiser Malcolm Dick (right) in attendance.

It was a hot and exhausting day for both players and organisers but the 100+ attendees on the day all enjoyed themselves.

Crowborough Wolfe - Tournament Champions.

This year’s competition was over-subscribed.

Entry to the 2025 competition is now open and Wadhurst have already received applications so if you are interested in competing next season please contact Laurence Worton on 07714 935915 asap.