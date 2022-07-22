Wakehurst Willow is a wow for Haywards Heath Harriers

On a beautiful summer’s evening, 320 smiling runners from all over Sussex and beyond took part. The seasonal heat did not stop the runners enjoying every step of the course.

It was a record-breaking year at the front of the field - Ben Short (28:58), Dan Celani (31:02), Amelia Brown (32:54) and Sarah Roberts (33:48) all shone. This year, Harriers joined forces with Wakehurst to put on a mini-run called the Wee Willow 5k race.

Congratulations to Harry Russell (22:24), Chris Philpott (24:59), Jenny Hughes (24:13) and Louise Cornish (25:19) for leading the field of 60 around the new course.

Haywards Heath Harriers at the Wakehurst Willow

Haywards Heath Harriers had a super turnout of speed merchants at the Brighton Phoenix 10k on a sunny evening along Hove seafront. There were 14 Harriers under 40 minutes and six under 36 minutes. This was arguably one of the best outings by a group of Haywards Heath Harriers at any 10k race. James Skinner was the first Harrier home in 34.14.

Results: 13th James Skinner 34:14; 18th Daniel Moll-Morgan 35:02; 19th Russ Mullen 35:09; 20th Jamie Topping 35:11; 21st Ben Gibson 35:17; 23rd Ben Duncan 35:33; 37th Chris Turner 36:28; 42nd Marcus Kimmins 36:52; 44th Ian Kenton 37:02; 58th Phil Koester 37:44; 77th Matt Cook 38:26; 83rd James Moffat 38:40; 85th Oliver Fyfe 38:42; 101st Matt King 39:25; 120th Sean Duff 40:03; 246th Mark Edgley 47:11; 286th Mark Davies 48:59.

The Sussex U13 Championships & the under 11 QuadKids championships were held at K2 (Crawley) with lots of medals won by HHH athletes.

Charlie Stay won three medals – bronzes in the 75m hurdles and the 150m sprint and a gold in the high jump. Annabel Parkin won bronze in the discus. Ethan Rowen won a super bronze medal for finishing third overall in the quad-kids contest.

Burgess Hill Runners at the St Lawrence Fair fun run

In the West Sussex Fun Run League, Hove Hornets hosted the latest 10k run on the South Downs in 26C. There was some great running from Haywards Heath Harriers. Results: Andy Hind 42:19; Julian Boyer 47:11; Barry Tullett 49:43; James Smyth 58:57; Sarah Hamilton 1:10:42; Michael Parish 1:10:57; Carys Hind, 1:16:33; Richard Bates 1:19:36; Linda Tullett 1:22:47.

BURGESS HILL RUNNERS

A variety of races has kept Burgess Hill Runners busy.

Jamie Goodhead, Andrew Biggs and Annette Maynard took on the Beat The Tide 10k along Worthing and Lancing beaches, ending in 46:41, 47:45 and 49:38.

BHR were central to the St Lawrence Fair Fun Run, with Benny Coxhill in charge of organisation and almost all 25 marshals from BHR and eight BH runners taking on the 5.5 miles. Mark Nicholls was first for BHR in 38:51, followed by Andrew Bishop (45:18), Richard Jerome (45:32), Ben Ayling (47:05), Trevor Symes (49:11), Sally Symes (51:20, first lady, Andy Starling (51:29) and Chania Hemsley-Smith (1:02:11).

Three took part in the 15-mile race round Bewl Water. Annette Maynard did it in 2:11:26, top female V50, followed by Sharona Harrington (2:41:37) and Chris Page (2:49:21).