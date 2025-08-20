Walk2Run graduates celebrate in the park

Alexandra Park proved the perfect setting for a graduation celebration with a difference: the Elaine Williams Fun Run. The event is a long-established social run for members of Hastings Runners last week boosted as the first race for almost 30 people who had completed the club’s Walk2Run programme.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These graduates completed three laps of the lower park – a distance of around 5k – officially converting themselves into runners. For some it was a first-time experience, for others it was a return to an activity that they had once enjoyed in the past.

The HR initiative – launched in 2021 with a group of 15 – is run by a dedicated team of Walk2Run coaches, and remains a free-to-enter 14-week course. It operates on Wednesday evenings from 6.30pm, usually from outside the Horntye Park sports centre. Participants of all ages are welcome, with groups typically spanning those in their early 20s up to early 70s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Qualified Hastings Runners coaches oversee a roughly one-hour session that sees Walk2Runners that begins by walking a roughly three and a half mile route then, week by week, introduces steadily longer intervals of running within the session, using walking segments as recovery periods.

The latest group of Walk2Runners have all got fitter and healthier – and more friends – by completing their free Hastings Runners-supported course.

The sessions are always tailored to the group members who – the club is proud to say – quickly bond as a supportive team that relishes progress and rises above any set-backs. In addition, a dedicated Hastings Runners Walk2Run Facebook page keeps everyone connected and focused.

Come week 10 of the latest programme that group had divided into two – a core that was by then comfortable with alternating intervals of six minutes running/60 seconds walking, as well as other Walk2Runners able to complete intervals 12 minutes running/45 seconds walking.

Week 14 had seen the group “graduate” by stepping up to 15 minutes running with only a 30 second walking interval to complete 5k (3.1 miles) around the park. Then last week, they took part in their first Hastings Runners event – the Elaine Williams– although some of the group had also already completed their first 5k Parkruns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HR chairman Ashley Vora said afterwards: “A huge well done to everyone who’s completed the Walk2Run programme and taken part in tonight’s run. Massive thanks to our fantastic coaches for 14 weeks of brilliant coaching and run leading, guiding everyone every step of the way. Finally, a big thank you to Cavill & Cruickshank Accountants for sponsoring the trophies. Well, done graduates!”

Hastings Runners and their Walk2Run graduates celebrated in Alexandra Park.

Prizes included those for First Newcomers John Jenner and Lucy Roher. First female overall was Caroline Williams. But the real prize for the coaches was the smiles of satisfaction as the last of the group crossed the finish line to the cheers of their fellow Walk2Runners and other Hastings Runners members.

For anyone thinking of joining the next Walk2Run group, remember that every runner starts in this way. To do so affiliated to a supportive running club will make it easier – and you will develop new friends as well as fitness.

The next group will be starting soon. See “Hastings Runners Walk To Run Group 2025” on Facebook or contact the club via hastingsrunners.co.uk