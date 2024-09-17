Want to try a new sport? Then make Falaise Indoor Bowls Centre your destination

By Mike Hart
Contributor
Published 17th Sep 2024, 14:40 GMT
Falaise Indoor Bowls Centre is holding a free Open Day on Saturday, October 12, from 10am to 4pm, all are welcome.

Bowls and shoes will be provided, refreshments will be available.

The venue is in Falaise Road, Hastings. TN341EU.

Any questions, please contact, Mick Hart on 07970031123.

