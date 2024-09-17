Want to try a new sport? Then make Falaise Indoor Bowls Centre your destination

Falaise Indoor Bowls Centre is holding a free Open Day on Saturday, October 12, from 10am to 4pm, all are welcome.
Bowls and shoes will be provided, refreshments will be available.
The venue is in Falaise Road, Hastings. TN341EU.
Any questions, please contact, Mick Hart on 07970031123.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.