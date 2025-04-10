Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trainer Luke Read from the Warriors Muay Thai Gym in Hastings had four of his fighters on the bill for ‘War on the Shore’ at the Gillingham’s Priestfield Stadium.

Three of them were on their maiden evening show and Oliver Foley was fighting for the ICO southern area title.

Up first for the Warriors, on his debut evening show, was Josh Holdaway, fighting John Connelly from Evolution Combat Academy. Josh put on a near perfect display with power and technique, stopping John in the second round with a TKO.

Fred Harbour was up second for the Warriors, fighting Harley Blowers from SKA martial arts gym. This was a more even bout with Fred digging deep in the later rounds and taking a well-deserved unanimous win for his first fight at an evening show.

The Warriors Muay Thai Gym team with the ICO title

Foley rounded off the first session with the headline title fight for the ICO southern area tile.

Now a veteran but still one of the youngest Warriors fighters, Foley was fighting Joseph Walls from the Stone Fight Academy. This was their second fight after Foley beat him at the K1 world championships in the final, so Walls was looking to even the score.

This was a five-round bout which Foley dominated from start to finish, not giving an inch, taking the victory with a unanimous win. This was Foley’s 26th title but his first evening show.

Harrison Percival rounded off the evening for the Warriors with his debut evening show against Connor Stephen from PCT gym.

Percival took a knock down in round one but still won the round. He went back to the corner saying he had double vision so Luke made the decision to pull him out as his fighters safety is always paramount.

Trainer Read was over the moon with his Warriors on their debut evening show and with Foley bringing home the ICO title – which was one missing from his vast collection. Read said: “These lads put the hard work and training in and got the results they deserved.”

Also on the bill were Dylan White and Leo Cook from the Warriors Muay Thai Gym in Kent – both also won, making it five out of six wins and an ICO title for the Warriors.