Watch: Eastbourne Open Final overview as Joint and Frtiz claim singles victories

Published 1st Jul 2025, 17:04 BST
It was another successful international tennis tournament in for Eastbourne this year.

Taylor Fritz won the men's singles Eastbourne Tennis final against Jenson Brooksby on Saturday, June 28.

Brooksby and Fritz both came through three-set battles in their semi-final matches to set up the first all-American final at Devonshire Park since 2022.

On Saturday, June 28, Taylor Fritz captured a fourth Eastbourne Open title, defeating fellow American Jenson Brooksby 7-5, 6-1.

Taylor Fritz captured a fourth Eastbourne Open title. (Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)
Taylor Fritz captured a fourth Eastbourne Open title. (Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

In the women’s final, with Maya Joint edged Alexandra Eala 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (12-10) in the youngest female final at the Eastbourne Open since 1981.

Watch our video overview of the Men’s and Women’s Singles Finals featuring Derren Howard, Henry Bryant and Lucas Michael.

