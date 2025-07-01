Watch: Eastbourne Open Final overview as Joint and Frtiz claim singles victories
Taylor Fritz won the men's singles Eastbourne Tennis final against Jenson Brooksby on Saturday, June 28.
Brooksby and Fritz both came through three-set battles in their semi-final matches to set up the first all-American final at Devonshire Park since 2022.
On Saturday, June 28, Taylor Fritz captured a fourth Eastbourne Open title, defeating fellow American Jenson Brooksby 7-5, 6-1.
In the women’s final, with Maya Joint edged Alexandra Eala 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (12-10) in the youngest female final at the Eastbourne Open since 1981.
Watch our video overview of the Men’s and Women’s Singles Finals featuring Derren Howard, Henry Bryant and Lucas Michael.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.