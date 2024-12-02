WATCH Ed Arkell's 2024 Goodwood review: Kyprios gave us the highlight, but there were many memorable moments

We joined Goodwood director of racing Ed Arkell to look back at the racecourse’s 2024 season.

Going back to the start of the season, you were coming into it off the back of a very wet winter. Did that give you big challenges?

It did but I'd rather have had a wet winter and not being cold and dry ,which we had the year before when we really struggled to get the course going.

We had a good start to the 2024 season but obviously the highlight was Glorious, the Qatar Goodwood Festival – the fact that we had such fantastic weather for that makes the whole season.

Kyprios wins the 2024 Goodwood Cup with a track record | Picture: Malcolm Wells

This year we've had fabulous racing, great weather and what more could you want?

You had some good early season meetings in May and June…

Those four May race days are really fun – some really good racing and it’s always interesting to see where those horses go on to for the rest of the season and it’s nice to see them progress.

It’s the same with the Sunday in June with those two nice listed races. Three Friday Nights are a huge success and obviously we’re just waiting to see which acts we're going to have for next season.

Notable Speech and William Buick and connections after winning the Qatar Sussex Stakes | Malcolm Wells

You’ve touched on Glorious week already but let's go into more detail – it was a vintage week, wasn't it?

It had pretty much everything you'd want it to have. Fine weather is a big part of it and that is a big help but it's much more than that? It was a great week from start to finish.

What were your highlights and memories of it?

Obviously the three Group 1s: Kyprios breaking the track record in the Goodwood Cup fairly significantly on the first day was absolutely fabulous, Notable Speech in the Sussex Stakes and then Aidan O’Brien’s horse winning the Nassau on the Thursday.

Director of racing Ed Arkell | Picture: Malcolm Wells

It was just really good racing. The King George was a great race, a rematch from Royal Ascot between Asfoora and Big Evs – then we had a local winner in the Stewards’ Cup for George Baker. It was one of those weeks with a bit of everything and the stories kept coming.

Plenty of horses that won here have gone on to great things during the season...

When horses really announce their presence and arrival here, it's nice for people to go away and say ‘Oh I do remember I saw that horse when it first won at Goodwood’.

That's very much what we're about. We believe very passionately in the sport and developing that and allowing the best talent to come through.

Another success was the August Bank Holiday Festival – a different level to Glorious but it has its firm place in your calendar, hasn't it?

It has, and it’s nice to see the Prestige Stakes is now a ‘win and you're in for the Breeders' Cup’. It’s good high-quality racing and it's a great way for the for the Bank Holiday crowds to come and enjoy that and the entertainment and family fun.

How was the end of the season – more low-key but a nice wind down?

Again, we had nice good-quality racing. In some of those end-of-season three-year-old races, your horse is going on or having a first or second run before being put away for the winter for next season and there were some great performances.

You have again had good support from from trainers, both the big-name trainers that everybody knows but also the the smaller yards...?

It's hugely important – we want support from those big trainers both domestically and internationally but we run a programme that hopefully caters for for all levels of trainer – and look at the number of runners those like John Bridger and Emma Cook have. We want to be able to to welcome trainers and owners at all levels.

Do you get much feedback on and after a race day from trainers, owners and others?

Very much so and part of the job is to make sure that we're getting that feedback. I think we've been very lucky. The team have worked unbelievably hard to produce a great racing surface and that's been reflected in the comments of trainers.

A final word on 2024 – if there's one race you could stand here and watch again from the whole season, which one would it be?

Purely from the performance that he put up, it would have to be Kyprios in the Goodwood Cup – it was absolutely fabulous, he was so dominant and to beat the track record in the time he did, it was just seamless – never, ever in doubt.

Read more from Ed Arkell here soon.

