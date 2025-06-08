England legend Joe Marler returned to Worthing Rugby Club to open brand new padel courts – and he entertained crowds by taking part in an exhibition match.

Padel Project UK has officially launched its brand-new, purpose-built, four-court outdoor complex at Worthing Rugby Football Club in Angmering.

This new venue continues the company’s mission of ‘Bringing Padel to Everyone, Everywhere’, and brings its growing network of clubs to the Sussex coastline.

The Roundstone Lane site features four floodlit panoramic courts, with on-site racket hire available. Whether you're picking up a padel racket for the first time or already playing competitively, the club has been designed to be accessible, affordable, and community-driven.

Eastbourne-born Marler, 34 – who played for Worthing on loan in 2008 – cut the ribbon on the brand new courts on Friday (June 6) before taking part in an exhibition match. He then spent time posing for photos and signing autographs.

The rugby icon, who has a ‘new found love for padel’ – told Sussex World: “I loved coming back to the mighty Roundstone Lane – memories came flooding back. Especially when I took my boys to use the toilet and they were exactly the same as they were back in 2008.

"I feel honoured to open up the padel courts. It was unbelievable how many people were here today. It’s the fastest growing sport in the UK and I highly recommend it to anyone who has a court in their area to give it a go. Anyone can do it – even I can!”

The Worthing RFC alumnus – who will be among the contestants in the upcoming Celebrity Traitors – was joined by CEO Tim Foster and club manager Adam Holman for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This was followed by an exhibition padel match featuring a pro coaching team, who also delivered intro sessions to members of the public trying out padel for the first time.

Adam Holman, club manager at Padel Project UK Worthing, said: “I’m thrilled to be launching the PPUK Worthing club and look forward to welcoming everyone to our launch day on 6 June. I can’t wait to help players of every age and ability step on court and discover just how much fun padel is, and just how easy it is to pick up.”

CEO Tim Foster said the goal is to ‘build a fun, inclusive and active padel community’ in the West Sussex area.

He added: “We are incredibly excited to bring this state-of-the-art padel facility to Worthing. This club is another step toward making padel a mainstream sport across the UK, and we can’t wait to see the Worthing community embrace the game.”

Worthing RFC chairman Barny Hall said: “We’re delighted to add padel to our offering and give our members and the wider Worthing community something new to enjoy. Rugby and padel share the same spirit of camaraderie, so seeing the two worlds cross over on our grounds is fantastic.”

The RFC’s president Pip Dennis said it was ‘absolutely brilliant’ to have Joe Marler at the launch event.

“He played for the Raiders between 2008 and 2009 and he was a great part of the club then,” Pip said.

"He’s a legend that lives on within the club. His love of padel since retiring from rugby you can see all over his social media.

"To have those padel courts here and the link with Joe through the rugby has been fantastic.

"He really draws in a crowd. He’s such a nice guy, having pictures and signing everything for the kids. It’s been brilliant to have him here.

"If he ever wants to have a game for Worthing, he is more than welcome.”

After launch day, Padel Project UK will be offering discounted padel introduction sessions ‘for a limited time’.

One-hour coached sessions are £5 per person, with racket hire included. A Padel Project UK coach will ‘introduce you to the rules and basics’ of padel before ‘some friendly match play with three other beginners’.

Membership at the Worthing club is completely free. Join the WhatsApp community to stay in the loop with session info, exclusive offers, and club updates: https://padelprojectuk.com/worthing#calendar