WATCH Goodwood director of racing Ed Arkell welcomes ‘perfect’ rain and says Glorious week is set to be top-class

It might have been raining at Goodwood on Thursday – but as long as it’s not still coming down next week, director of racing Ed Arkell doesn’t mind one bit.

Some moisture in Goodwood ground a few days before Tuesday’s start of the 2024 Qatar Goodwood Festival is no bad thing, he says, and the weather forcast for the five days of racing – at this stage at least – look favourable.

We spoke to Arkell out on the famous Downs racecourse to look ahead to what should be a cracking festival, with the line-ups looking strong for races including the Sussex Stakes, Goodwood Cup and Nassau Stakes.

Rosallion and Kyprios are among equine stars in line to go for glory and Arkell is pleased at the prospect of other runners from Australia, the Czech Republic and France.

Rosallion wins at Royal Ascot - and will look for the same outcome in Wednesday's Sussex Stakes | Picture: Malcolm Wells

See our full interview in the video player above and see Richard Hannon's pre-Glorious thoughts in this link.