WATCH Jockey’s remarkable recovery from near fall to win win race at Plumpton

Joe Anderson was the toast of Plumpton racecourse on Sussex National day – winning a race in which he’d had to cling on his horse’s neck to avoid a fall.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The jockey made a remarkable recovery from almost falling from his mount Transmission in the BetGoodwin Sussex Stayers Handicap Hurdle.

An error by Transmission left Anderson out of the saddle and clinging on around the horse's neck, but he scrambled back into position and got his feet back in the stirrups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transmission, trained by Neil Mulholland, settled back in the contest and took the lead approaching the final hurdle. He held on to win by two-and-a-quarter lengths at 9/2.

Anderson told Sky Sports Racing: "Thank God that is over and done with. I lost my irons and I kept going for one of them but it had gone over my saddle, so I was trying to get it back and every time I moved he kept lighting up.

"Then jumping the last second time around he settled away, so I was able to have a little play around and get it back. It wasn't actually that uncomfortable to be honest with you and he jumps so well - if he was one who needed a good helping hand I might have struggled, but it worked out in the end."

Trainer Neil Mulholland said: "Joe made a fantastic recovery - he's a good horseman.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere on the Plumpton card, the BetGoodwin Sussex National was won by Drum of Mary, ridden by Caoilin Quinn for David Bridgwater.