WATCH Jockey’s remarkable recovery from near fall to win win race at Plumpton
and live on Freeview channel 276
The jockey made a remarkable recovery from almost falling from his mount Transmission in the BetGoodwin Sussex Stayers Handicap Hurdle.
An error by Transmission left Anderson out of the saddle and clinging on around the horse's neck, but he scrambled back into position and got his feet back in the stirrups.
Transmission, trained by Neil Mulholland, settled back in the contest and took the lead approaching the final hurdle. He held on to win by two-and-a-quarter lengths at 9/2.
Anderson told Sky Sports Racing: "Thank God that is over and done with. I lost my irons and I kept going for one of them but it had gone over my saddle, so I was trying to get it back and every time I moved he kept lighting up.
"Then jumping the last second time around he settled away, so I was able to have a little play around and get it back. It wasn't actually that uncomfortable to be honest with you and he jumps so well - if he was one who needed a good helping hand I might have struggled, but it worked out in the end."
Trainer Neil Mulholland said: "Joe made a fantastic recovery - he's a good horseman.”
Elsewhere on the Plumpton card, the BetGoodwin Sussex National was won by Drum of Mary, ridden by Caoilin Quinn for David Bridgwater.
The fixture was a fixture given the new ‘premier’ raceday status by the BHA and attracted a good crowd to the Sussex jumps course.