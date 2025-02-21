Gary & Josh Moore, owner Keith Graves, jockey Caoilin Quinn and groom Chloe all feature in Star Sports film telling the story of Star Sports National Spirit Hurdle favourite Salver.

Purchased for €25,000 in 2023 and offered to first-time solo owner Keith Graves, Salver has proved a dream racehorse and will bid for his fifth win in nine starts over obstacles in Sunday’s Grade 2 Star Sports National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell (3pm).

In a new mini-documentary from race sponsors Star Sports, training duo the Moores, owner Graves, jockey Quinn and groom Chloe relive the rollercoaster journey they’ve been on with the son of Motivator, from three straight wins and a third in the Grade 1 Triumph Hurdle as a juvenile, to crashing out at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day in the Grade 2 Relkeel Hurdle.

See the full film in the Youtube video embedded in this story

All roads now lead to Sunday’s Star Sports National Spirit Hurdle, a race which Josh admits “might be on the sharp side for him”.

Josh, who rode both of dad Gary’s previous winners of the race, Botox Has (2022) and Camping Ground (2017), said: “Fontwell might be on the sharp side for him, but we know how to ride him over that trip now and this race can suit a galloper like him.

“It’ll be nice to race him locally for once, it’s a good race and there’s some good prize money on offer. The nature of the track suits a stayer like him if you ride him accordingly. We’ve won this with Botox Has before, and he’s proven to be a stayer winning the Rendlesham last year.

“This race used to be a prep run for the Stayers’ Hurdle but now comes a bit too close to the Festival, and I don’t think trainers are as keen to send them over to Fontwell so soon before Cheltenham, especially those in Ireland. That said, we’re really looking forward to running him.”

Salver being looked after at the stables - image taken from Star Sports mini-doc

Gary added: “The Star Sports National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell has always been in the back of my mind for him as the best race to put him in. It’s a valuable race and I think it can be winnable with a horse like this. I hope I’m not proven wrong. I couldn’t be more pleased with him, he’s schooled well and looks nimble on his feet. He does a lot of his work alongside Botox Has. He’s not a big flashy workhorse, he’s not all about speed, he’s about stamina.”

Salver, who runs in the carefully selected colours of Graves, represents a first ever sole ownership for the Smithfields businessman.

Graves said: “I’ve been involved with five horses with Heart Of The South, but after a fun trip to a Tattersalls sale I thought I wanted to have a go on my own. I was told to go and see Gary [Moore] and tell him what I wanted, so that’s what I did. I told him I wanted a two-year-old that I could name myself and go right the way through with, but he didn’t’ have that! Gary suggested trying Salver and the rest is history.

“Our silks are inspired by the Fulham colours, that’s our team. They’re black and white with some pink, which was the colour of their reserve kit at the time we bought Salver. He’s turned out to be a little bit more consistent than Fulham!”

The entrance to Cisswood Stables

Jockey Caoilin Quinn, who has ridden Salver in three of his four wins, and groom Chloe both give further insight to the five-year-old ahead of his run this Sunday, where he has been declared alongside four rivals including Nemean Lion who narrowly beat him last time out at Windsor.