Another fine evening greeted 1,000 runners of all ages for the second night of the Chichester Corporate Challenge series.

A dry evening with virtually no wind was perfect for fast times and the many spectators were treated to a feast of competitive action. While no outright course records were set, a number of the juniors put themselves in the event’s all-time top three.

Senior races

A bumper A race senior field of over 120 runners were a sight to behold at the end of the evening’s action. Previous winner Cameron Walker-Powell was joined by Solent Endurance team mates Paul Navesey, Thomas Beasley and Jonny White in the leading pack going through the first lap in little more than three minutes for the senior circuit of just under 1100m.

Youngsters ready for the off at the second night of the Corporate Challenge - photo by Ian Luxford

The quartet gradually shook off all their rivals to occupy the first four places at the end of four laps settting a team course record of 53min 16sec for their combined score which included Walker-Powell’s 13.06 clocking, one of the fastest on record.

While Solent Endurance were top sports team, equally as impressive were the DSTL squad in the corporate category, leading SSE and the University of Chichester.

Top Year 5 primary school boys - from left, Albie Cooper, winner Oscar Paynter-Hart and Finlay Cammack - photo by Ian Luxford

At the front of the women’s race, Rachel Laurie, winner of the opening night’s race, went stride for stride with Molly Smithers, fresh from her cross country triumph for Sussex the previous weekend.

Only at the very end of the final lap did Smithers edge ahead of her rival to cross the line in 14.52, one of the top 10 times since the event started in 1992 and one second inside the under-17 record. Laurie was delighted with her run in 14.54, a full 30 seconds faster than in race one and also enough for the all-time top 10.

The pair sprearheaded the Chichester Casuals to a 10-minute overall advantage over Runclub in the sports rankings while Cowdray lead Outdoor Adventurers and Team Parklands in the corporate standings.

Primary schools

The top Year 6 primary school girls - Beatrix Harrison-Jones, winner Amelie Adams and Imogen Younghusband - photo by Ian Luxford

The evenings activities were given a flying start by the 400 or so primary school competitors with Riley Ayre from Goring improving by 17 seconds from race one to win in a speedy time of 4.40. Runner-up Nathaniel Jolly from Kingsham did well to repeat his finishing position from race one, having to pick himself up from a tumble near the start.

Also improving his time was Year 5 winner Oscar Paynton-Hart from Ditcham Park to edge out Albie Cooper from Downview.

The best primary school run of the day came from Amelie Adams from Bosham recording a time of 4.39 which ranks second fastest all-time.

In the team competition Downview have edged ahead of Jessie Younghusband in the boys’ standings while Oakwood lead Bosham and Seaford College in the girls’ competition.

Three fastest secondary school girls, all from Year 10 - Charlotte Oakley, winner Bethany Naylor-Davis and Elodie Hill - photo by Ian Luxford

Secondary school girls

In the combined three-lap secondary girls’ race there was an exciting battle from the leading Year 10 girls at the head of proceedings with Bethy Naylor-Davis from Seaford College just pulling clear of Charlotte Oakley from Bohunt and Elodie Hill from Bishop Luffa in the final stages.

Close behind was Isabella Lendrum from Bishop Luffa with a clear 21-second win in the Year 9 race with Freya Briggs and Isla Pearson from Oscar Romero the next two to cross the line.

Hampshire pair Romily Baker and Imogen Shaw occupied the leading placings in the Year 8 race with Maya Stair from Felpham CC in third. In the Year 7 race Meoncross pair Emmeline Fowler and Chloe Jones just edged out Emmy Pemberton from Churchers.

Secondary school boyss

A group of half a dozen were still together at the front of the secondary boys’ race despite going through the first lap in less than two minutes.

All smiles for this school team - photo by David Richardson

Gradually whittling the group down to just three, Luca Di Giovanni produced the shock of the day to leave his closest rivals in his wake by surging during the last of his four laps to win in 8.21, the second fastest ever in his age group.

Chasing him hard were race one winner Harry Dunne from Bohunt and Ben Stewart, who both dipped under the 8.30 barrier. Max Gayle and Joe Stewart, Bishop Luffa Year 9 pairing, were next home with Gayle’s time of 8.32, 3rd best Year 9 ever.

In the Year 7 and 8 race the top three Year 8 runners all dipped under the seven-minute barrier with winner Levi Pearce from Bishop Luffa home in 6.56, runner-up Lucas Bulger from Chichester Free school one second behind on 6.57 and Albie Dormer from Chichester High School 3rd in 6.58.

Just behind this trio was leading Year 7 runner Rocco Hodges from Felpham in 6.59, 14 seconds clear in his age group.

A mixture of schools head the team standings with Seaford College, Chichester High School and Bishop Luffa leading the three age groups

Results are on the Chichester Runners website and organisers are able to accept a few new entries for the final race of the series on Wednesday, April 2 – but hurry.