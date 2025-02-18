WATCH Sheep hold up Rams v Baa-Baas rugby match
They decided to wander on to the pitch just as the Haywards Heath Rams were due to take on Horsham Baa-baas (Barbarians) at Whitemans Green last Saturday.
As you can see in the video – captured by Ellis Du Bois – fearless Flinn Herbert – the Rams' captain – was not about to let the woolly wildlife get in the way of the big match, and almost single-handedly chased them off, apparently back from wherever they had come from.
To the relief of the players and Heath’s dyed-in-the-wool fans, the action soon began – and the Rams found creature comforts in winning 23-14, leaving the other Baa-baas to find solace at the baa, sorry, the bar. At least the scoreline wasn’t so big as to make the Baa-baas lambs to the slaughter.
As sporting spectacles go, ewe couldn’t make it up – but from now on, Heath RFC will be hoping it’s fans who flock to games, rather than the local farm residents. After all they have just unveiled a new clubhuose, where they say facilities are the best baa none…
