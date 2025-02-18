WATCH Sheep hold up Rams v Baa-Baas rugby match

By Steve Bone
Published 18th Feb 2025, 13:27 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 17:53 BST

It was a clash between rugby’s Rams and Baa-baas. So it was almost poetic that the start was delayed … by a large flock of sheep.

They decided to wander on to the pitch just as the Haywards Heath Rams were due to take on Horsham Baa-baas (Barbarians) at Whitemans Green last Saturday.

As you can see in the video – captured by Ellis Du Bois – fearless Flinn Herbert – the Rams' captain – was not about to let the woolly wildlife get in the way of the big match, and almost single-handedly chased them off, apparently back from wherever they had come from.

To the relief of the players and Heath’s dyed-in-the-wool fans, the action soon began – and the Rams found creature comforts in winning 23-14, leaving the other Baa-baas to find solace at the baa, sorry, the bar. At least the scoreline wasn’t so big as to make the Baa-baas lambs to the slaughter.

Flinn Herbert deals with the woolly intruders - image: screengrab from Ellis Du Bois' video embedded in storyFlinn Herbert deals with the woolly intruders - image: screengrab from Ellis Du Bois' video embedded in story
Flinn Herbert deals with the woolly intruders - image: screengrab from Ellis Du Bois' video embedded in story

As sporting spectacles go, ewe couldn’t make it up – but from now on, Heath RFC will be hoping it’s fans who flock to games, rather than the local farm residents. After all they have just unveiled a new clubhuose, where they say facilities are the best baa none…

