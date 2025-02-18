It was a clash between rugby’s Rams and Baa-baas. So it was almost poetic that the start was delayed … by a large flock of sheep.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They decided to wander on to the pitch just as the Haywards Heath Rams were due to take on Horsham Baa-baas (Barbarians) at Whitemans Green last Saturday.

As you can see in the video – captured by Ellis Du Bois – fearless Flinn Herbert – the Rams' captain – was not about to let the woolly wildlife get in the way of the big match, and almost single-handedly chased them off, apparently back from wherever they had come from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To the relief of the players and Heath’s dyed-in-the-wool fans, the action soon began – and the Rams found creature comforts in winning 23-14, leaving the other Baa-baas to find solace at the baa, sorry, the bar. At least the scoreline wasn’t so big as to make the Baa-baas lambs to the slaughter.

Flinn Herbert deals with the woolly intruders - image: screengrab from Ellis Du Bois' video embedded in story

As sporting spectacles go, ewe couldn’t make it up – but from now on, Heath RFC will be hoping it’s fans who flock to games, rather than the local farm residents. After all they have just unveiled a new clubhuose, where they say facilities are the best baa none…