It was a ‘race’ with a difference for Burgess Hill Runners – and they had a bit of extra weight to carry.

Some 40 members took part in a foodbank run, organised by the club’s welfare officer, Angie Bower.

The Burgess Hill Foodbank is regularly chosen as the club’s charity of the year and is in desperate need of donations at the moment.

Athletes ran from the start point, The Triangle Leisure Centre, to the Burgess Hill Foodbank on Church Walk - a route of around 3.5 miles.

Burgess Hill Runners with donations to Burgess Hill Community Foodbank | Picture by Steve Robards

They were carrying food items in their backpacks to donate to the foodbank when they arrived. This was anything from boxes of cereal to tins of beans and everything in between.

On arrival, runners were welcomed by the team at the foodbank, who showed them around and told them how it worked.

The club also used the occasion to hand over a cheque for more than £500 - money that the club had raised for the foodbank last year.

It was collected in a range of ways, including through club events and a cake stall at the Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend.

Runners then ran back to The Triangle to enjoy a well-deserved coffee.

You can find out more about the great work of the Burgess Hill Foodbank at burgesshillfoodbank.org.uk