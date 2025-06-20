WATCH Timelapse video of Goodwood's winners' enclosure turned into a dancefloor at Three Friday Nights

Sussex jockey Jason Watson was the hero of the hour on a superb sunny evening on the South Downs that gave Goodwood an upbeat end to this year’s Three Friday Nights series.

Another healthy sized crowd flocked to the racecourse to see a card of six races followed by a DJ set from Artful Dodger, supported by Woody Cook.

And those who backed Watson’s rides would have ended the night especially happy as the East Sussex rider – still remembered at Goodwood for winning the 2018 Styewards’ Cup as an 18-year-old – found three victories.

It was the third of this year’s trio of events in a series that has become an essential part of the Goodwood calendar since its launch in 2011.

This was a final chance for racegoers to see action at Goodwood before Glorious week, which runs from July 29 and August 2 – and for which appetites have been whetted this week at Royal Ascot. A number of the top performers at the royal meeting look likely to make the Qatar Goodwood Festival their next stop.

On the track, the 2/5 favourite kicked things off as predicted by winning the Bet Clever BetGoodwin EBF Maiden Stakes – giving Watson his first victory of the card, for trainers Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole.

Luke Morris rode the Sir Mark Prescott-trained String of Pearls first home in the One Living Handicap after going off 7/2, but then Watson took centre stage.

The crowd gather to watch Woody Cook and Artful Dodger

He rode 15/8 favourite Miss Dolly Rocker to the win in the Royal Ascot Betting With World Pool Handicap then took the Goodwood Horseracing Club Membership Maiden Stakes on 5/6 favourite Way of Stars for Andrew Balding to complete his treble.

The BetGoodwin Top UK Online Bookie Handicap was won by Organ, ridden by Alec Voikhansky for Martyn Meade.

The view from the grandstand on a beautiful evening for racing at Goodwood | Picture: Steve Bone

And Getreadytorumble took the BetGoodwin Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap, with George Bass on board for Jack Channon.

After that there was a wait of 30 minutes as the team tansformed the winners’ enclosure into a dancefloor for the music to begin.