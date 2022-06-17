Watts it all about? Table tennis aces lift Bexhill prizes

In the Watts Cup table tennis final held at Bexhill YCC, firm favourites Academy A (Nathan Darby, Nick Standen and Ryan Heselden) ran out comfortable winners against Tackleway A (Mike Funnell, Roy Funnell and James Gorridge) 8-1.

By Mike Funnell
Friday, 17th June 2022, 3:30 pm

The losing side put up a strong fight with James Gorridge having a good win over Nick Standen but the superior class and strength of Academy won through to complete a resounding league and cup double.

In the Minor Trophy final Bexhillians D (Graham Primett, John Bradbury and Trevor Towner) also had no real problems in dispatching of Bexhillians F (Malcolm Glover, Andy Hyde and David Laing) 6 -2 - final game not played.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Late stand in Trevor Towner lost to Andy Hyde and David Laing but proved a worthy partner with his doubles team mates to take important games in the run in to victory - Graham Primett and John Bradbury's controlled attacking play was always too strong for their opponents.

Minor Trophy winners Bexhillians D

This was the first cup finals for two years after the 'covid lay off' and was well organised by Pete Harding - the trophies were presented by Hastings Table Tennis Association President Paul Barry - who also received a medal as part of the 4-man Academy team. There were also trophies for Emily Koester who had played in previous rounds for Bexhillians D and Cheng Liu as part of the 4-person Bexhillians F team.

Watts Cup winners Hastings Academy A
Minor Trophy runners-up Bexhillians F
Watts Cup runners-up Tackleway A
Bexhill