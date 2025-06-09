Weald Challenge grants Hastings athletes rewards galore

Eleven Hastings Runners entered a half marathon with a difference: the Weald Challenge Half Marathon is run mostly over scenic trails.

Starting and finishing in Chiddingly, the spectacular course follows the Wealdway north to a point west of Blackboys, then heads south again along the Vanguard Way – covering woodland and farmland, crossing a streams and roads – plus a wearying number of stiles.

The second major difference is that the Weald Challenge is ever-so-slightly longer than the official 13.1 miles, reaching 13.8 miles (22.23k).

The extra distance was only one of many rewards enjoyed by the 400 runners who entered. Apart from the spectacular views of the Sussex countryside, the race organisers – Uckfield Runners – present every finisher with a commemorative mug, a hot drink and a spectacular array of cakes.

First Hastings Runner home was Sam Davies, a previous competitor whose enthusiasm for the route helped encourage such a larger contingent in green and black. Davies was paced 13th overall, and seventh in the highly competitive 40-49 age category, in a time of one hour 40 minutes and 53 seconds – 90 seconds quicker than his 2024 time. Chasing him home were VM40-49 Simon Linklater in 2:01:53 and VM60-70 Kevin Blowers in 2:02:07.

A fine run by Laura Torrance saw here finish as the club’s fastest woman, clocking 2:13:01 in the VF40-49 bracket. Behind her in the female half of the race were clubmates Michelle Fox (2:28:03) and Ruth Spiller – placed third in the VF60-69 age category with a time of 2:30:13.

Meanwhile, the Swansea Half Marathon saw the club’s Cale Sinfield and Sarah Sellens run a more orthodox course on closed roads in the Welsh city where both ran home in a time of 2:29:25.

Last Friday, the first of the Rye Summer Series 10k races took place on the paths of the Rye Harbour Nature Reserve.

Lewis Parsons completed the distance in and impressive 38:43 – and placing seventh with the club’s Harvey Thomas clocking 54:32, Heidi Rossetter 58:04, Ashley Thomas 58:39 and Dave Hempshall 1:16:12.

The series (which includes a 5k distance) continues with events in the same location in July, August and September.

Hastings Runners welcome new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk