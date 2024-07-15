Week starts well for Marine Garden bowlers

By Alan Paterson
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2024, 10:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The week started off well with Marine Gardens recording a fine 2-1 away win against Bognor B in the WSBL taking them to the top of the league.

The team skipped by James Albon with Terry Ashley, David Barlow and Ken Leadbeater led the charge to the top with an outstanding 39-11 victory.

A less favourable result was registered at home against Worthing Pavilion in the Stracey Shield when the visitors won 3-1 with an 83-68 shot difference taking 8 of the 10 points available.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A strong finish in the last three ends by Susan Lear, David Smith, John Nettleingham and Ivan Godsmark (20-19) prevented a whitewash.

Tell us your club news.Tell us your club news.
Tell us your club news.

The week, however, ended on a high with the Ladies team gaining all 6 points in the GSM league match away from home against Middleton White.

This initial victory was a real team effort with Top Rink honours going to Betty Stevenson, Sandy Lay-Flurrie, Jenny Power and Wendy Wilson with a 24-10 win.

Related topics:Marine Gardens

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice