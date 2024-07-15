Week starts well for Marine Garden bowlers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The week started off well with Marine Gardens recording a fine 2-1 away win against Bognor B in the WSBL taking them to the top of the league.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team skipped by James Albon with Terry Ashley, David Barlow and Ken Leadbeater led the charge to the top with an outstanding 39-11 victory.

A less favourable result was registered at home against Worthing Pavilion in the Stracey Shield when the visitors won 3-1 with an 83-68 shot difference taking 8 of the 10 points available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A strong finish in the last three ends by Susan Lear, David Smith, John Nettleingham and Ivan Godsmark (20-19) prevented a whitewash.

Tell us your club news.

The week, however, ended on a high with the Ladies team gaining all 6 points in the GSM league match away from home against Middleton White.

This initial victory was a real team effort with Top Rink honours going to Betty Stevenson, Sandy Lay-Flurrie, Jenny Power and Wendy Wilson with a 24-10 win.