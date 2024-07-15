Week starts well for Marine Garden bowlers
The team skipped by James Albon with Terry Ashley, David Barlow and Ken Leadbeater led the charge to the top with an outstanding 39-11 victory.
A less favourable result was registered at home against Worthing Pavilion in the Stracey Shield when the visitors won 3-1 with an 83-68 shot difference taking 8 of the 10 points available.
A strong finish in the last three ends by Susan Lear, David Smith, John Nettleingham and Ivan Godsmark (20-19) prevented a whitewash.
The week, however, ended on a high with the Ladies team gaining all 6 points in the GSM league match away from home against Middleton White.
This initial victory was a real team effort with Top Rink honours going to Betty Stevenson, Sandy Lay-Flurrie, Jenny Power and Wendy Wilson with a 24-10 win.
