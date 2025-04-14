Welcome to Bexhill Sailing Club Open Day on Easter Monday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This long Easter weekend, Bexhill Sailing Club has a busy schedule of 7 races over 4 days in our approriately named 'Easter Egg' series of races. Our Open Day is on Easter Monday when we hope the clubhouse will be super busy with visitors who may potentially like to join our Club.

Do come and take a look around the Club, chat to our members, buy a drink, see if you would like to become a Social or Active member. Maybe sign up for our Learn To Sail course this summer. Watch the afternoon race at 3.30pm from our perfectly positioned balcony. Did you know windsurfers can also join in our races? Find out more from 10am on 21st April or at https://www.bexhillsailing.club/openday/

The 2025 Spring Series of races concluded on Saturday 12th April with Race No.7. The easterly wind gave a flattish sea enabling easy launching and landing.

We enjoyed watching 2 seasoned sailors capsize, Colin Coard and Richard Eagleton, both in a similar place close to the beach. Both recovered swiftly. Colin still finished first in Fast Fleet, and first place in Fast for the series! Welcome back to Bexhill Colin we've missed you! Bob Palmer in Fast Fleet finished second in this race and second in the series.

Final race of the Spring Series at Bexhill Sailing Club

Richard Eagleton's capsize may have contributed to him finishing second in Slow Fleet in this final race of the series, although not wishing to take anything away from Neil Smith's stunning performance in his Comet Xtra, taking Slow first place, in his first race of the year. This was the last time Richard Eagleton will be sailing in Slow Fleet for a while because his Europe Class boat has been re-classified for Fast Fleet, so he made the most of it, taking the win for this Spring Series for Slow Fleet, Rick Parker finished second.

Some Novices took a spin on Saturday, James and Fraser Tod. It was the only Novice boat, so the result was First place!

The Catamaran Fleet only entered 1 boat on Saturday. Unfortunately Dave Baldwin and Wendy Watkins decided to start a minute before their start time and were penalised with an 'OCS' (on course side) code. But with our scoring system Dave and Wendy still took First place, and the race win gave them the Spring Series win too. Malcolm Brookes and Ken Edwards finished second in the Series.

On Sunday the scheduled Charity race, raising money for marine conservation, was postponed due to high winds. However Flo Wright did take his catamaran out for a blast, with 2 cadets onboard as crew. Thoroughly soaked and thoroughly exhilarated they all returned safely to base. It did look like fun!

Hope to see you on Easter Monday ...