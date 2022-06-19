Were you at Goodwood to see Carl Cox at 3FN? Check out our 153 photos

Carl Cox brought down the curtain on this year's 3 Friday Night series at Goodwood as another huge crowd enjoyed racing and music on a balmy evening on the South Downs.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 2:52 pm

The legendary Cox - who had twice had to postpone visits to Goodwood during the pandemic - thrilled racegoers with his 90 minute set after racing, following on from similar events hosted by Greg James and Aniie Mac. The 3FN was another big success and now for Goodwood staff and racegoers it's all eyes on late July, when the Glorious festival - aka the Qatar Goodwood Festival - returns. If you were at last Friday's event, though, check out our slideshow of 153 pictures by Clive Bennett, in the video player above.

Racegoers enjoy a sunny evening at Goodwood which brought a heady mixture of racing and music / Picture: Clive Bennett
Carl Cox's set under way / Picture: Clive Bennett
