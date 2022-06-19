Were you at Goodwood to see Carl Cox at 3FN? Check out our 153 photos

The legendary Cox - who had twice had to postpone visits to Goodwood during the pandemic - thrilled racegoers with his 90 minute set after racing, following on from similar events hosted by Greg James and Aniie Mac. The 3FN was another big success and now for Goodwood staff and racegoers it's all eyes on late July, when the Glorious festival - aka the Qatar Goodwood Festival - returns. If you were at last Friday's event, though, check out our slideshow of 153 pictures by Clive Bennett, in the video player above.