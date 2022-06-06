Were you at Goodwood to see Greg James? Check out our 106-photo slideshow

The opening event of the 2022 series - with others to come on the next two Fridays, June 10 and 17 - didn't disappoint as thousands enjoyed the evening's racing followed by a great set from Greg James. Check out a gallery of pictures from the night by Clive Bennett on this page and the ones linked. And in the video player above there's a slideshow of no fewer than 106 pictures from the event - see if you can spot yourself if you were there!